AUD/USD surges ahead of RBA’s expected rate hike: Asian Open

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:16 PM
aus_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • The US dollar was the weakest major currency on Friday (and last week) following a softer-than-expected nonfarm payroll report
  • The US economy added just 150k jobs October, compared with 180k expected and 197k prior (September’s figure was also downgraded from 336k)
  • The unemployment rate rose to a 21-month high of 3.9% and average hourly wages (a key inflationary input) softened further to bolster bets that the Fed have reached their terminal rate
  • The US dollar suffered its worst weekly performance in four months, allowing AUD/USD to enjoy its best week of the year and close above 65c. AUD and NZD were also the strongest forex major last week.
  • The US 2-year yield fell to a 2-month low and the 10-year a 3-week low, allowing risk assets to rally
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdq 100 posted its strongest weekly gain in twelve months
  • The RBA is expected to raise interest rates by 25bp tomorrow according to Bloomberg survey, with an “overwhelming majority” of economists tipping the cash rate to rise to 4.35% and break a 4-meeting pause. RBA cash rate futures only imply a 50% chance of a hike, although it is worth noting that they have been less reliable of late with them implying a 100% chance of a hold at one of their more recent hikes.
  • Gold prices saw another break above $2000 on Friday but it failed to see a daily close above this key level, to once again underscore that it has entered a period of choppy trade in the daily timeframe after a strong rally from $1813 at the beginning of October
  • WTI crude oil was lower for a second consecutive week and formed a bearish engulfing candle on Friday. $80 is holding as support for now, a break beneath which brings the $77.33 high into focus for bears.

 

20231106movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:00 – Australian inflation expectations (Westpac-Melbourne Institute)
  • 11:30 – Australian job adverts (ANZ)
  • 11:30 - Japan services PMI
  • 18:00 – German factory orders
  • 20:00 – Eurozone composite, services PMI – final (S&P Global)
  • 20:30 – UK construction PMI
  • 20:30 – Eurozone Sentix investor confidence
  • 02:00 – US consumer confidence (Conference Board)
  • 02:00 – Canada Ivey PMI
  • 03:00 – Fed Cook speaks

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rallied for a fourth day on Friday, and enjoyed its best daily performance in seven weeks
  • 8 of its 11 sectors rose last week, led by real estate and info tech
  • 7,000 is a likely resistance level today ahead of tomorrow’s RBA meeting, with expectations of a rate hike (where a hawkish hike could cap further gains over the near-term)

20231106asxglance

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

20231106audusd

The weak nonfarm payroll report has cemented expectations that the Fed have reached their peak rate, and renewed expectation of an RBA hike tomorrow has sent AUD/USD strongly higher. The Aussie has closed above 65c but stalled just beneath the August 29 high, which is acting as resistance during early Asian trade. With the RSI (2) overbought with prices below resistance, perhaps we’ll see a retracement have of tomorrow’s RBA meeting. But with a hike now fully expected, it may take a hawkish hike (such as the obligatory comment that “further tightening may be required”) to see it materially rise after the meeting. And that brings the 200-day EMA into focus around 66c.

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD Forex Australia 200 Trade

Latest market news

View more
Russell 2000 leads equity rally as bond yields fall further
November 3, 2023 07:38 PM
The top 10 most traded currencies
November 3, 2023 02:48 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative
November 3, 2023 02:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
November 3, 2023 01:22 PM
Back to the seventies? Stagflation and bear markets
November 3, 2023 11:51 AM
Dollar analysis: NFP puts EUR/USD and AUD/USD in focus - Forex Friday
November 3, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

AUD/USD looks comfy above 64c, as does WTI above $80: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
November 2, 2023 10:46 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD on verge of breakout? ASX 200 perk up: Asian Open – Nov 2 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2023 10:21 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 31, 2023 09:40 PM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 30, 2023 08:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.