AUD USD in focus ahead of Chinese data Trump inauguration

The AUD/USD has enjoyed an impressive recovery since the turn of the year. It has climbed from around 0.72 to a high of above 0.75 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2017 7:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD/USD has enjoyed an impressive recovery since the turn of the year. It has climbed from around 0.72 to a high of above 0.75 so far. But the good run of form may be about to end as it tests an in important resistance area ahead of upcoming key fundamental events: top tier Chinese economic data and Donald Trump’s inauguration.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner and so if the latest economic figures – due for release in the early hours of Friday – deviate significantly from expectations then we may see the Aussie move correspondingly sharply. The world’s second largest economy is expected to have grown by 6.7% in the final quarter of last year compared to the same quarter of 2015. If correct, growth would be unchanged from Q3. Meanwhile, industrial production is expected to have eased to 6.1% year-over-year in December from 6.2% the previous month. The other important numbers to watch form China include fixed asset investment and retail sales.

But the elephant in the room is Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow. The US President-elect’s speech will likely move the dollar and stocks sharply. Ahead of the inauguration, the dollar has been bought today against most currencies – as traders probably anticipate to hear ambitious spending plans from Trump – though not so much against the Aussie so far. But that could change during the Asian session overnight. As well as Trump’ inauguration, the dollar has been boosted further by the latest US macro pointers, which have been solid. Jobless claims fell while building permits and housing starts rose, as too did the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. From Australia, the latest jobs numbers, released overnight, were mixed with the unemployment rate unexpectedly rising to 5.8% even as total employment rose by a larger-than-expected 13,500.

Ahead of the abovementioned fundamental events, the AUD/USD has arrived at a key resistance area, namely between 0.7560 and 0.7580. This area marks the last swing low prior to the rally that ultimately failed to clear that 0.7750-80 resistance zone. Previously support, the 0.7560-0.7580 area is the new resistance range: three attempts in as many days to break higher have all failed so far.

Interestingly, the price action leading up to this 0.7560-0.7580 resistance area looks very similar to price action prior to the last big downswing at the end of last year. If this price pattern is anything to go by then the Aussie could potentially drop again and this time go below 0.70 in the coming weeks. For this potential move to come to fruition, the sellers will first and foremost need to see a break back below the pivotal 0.7500 handle, where we also have the 200-day moving average residing. Once this condition is met then the path of least resistance would be to the downside again (as the move above the 200 MA would be considered a false break). Until that happens though, the bears will need to be nimble as the AUD/USD could just as easily break the abovementioned 0.7560/80 resistance area before potentially staging a more significant recovery. But for now, I am leaning more towards the bearish argument given the extended bullish run into a key resistance area.

17.01.19 audusd

Related tags: AUD/USD trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.