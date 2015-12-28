AUD USD Bulls in control heading into 2016

Markets are off to a relatively quiet trading start to the historically low-volatility week between Christmas and New Year’s. As of writing, European equities are […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 28, 2015 2:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Markets are off to a relatively quiet trading start to the historically low-volatility week between Christmas and New Year’s. As of writing, European equities are trading down slightly (with the exception of the UK’s FTSE index, which is holding on to negligible gains), the dollar is essentially flat, and major commodities including gold and oil are falling once again.

Against this backdrop, the AUD/USD’s flat start to the week is relatively impressive. The Aussie traded higher every single day last week after finding support at its rising bullish trend line, keeping the cautiously optimistic outlook for 2016 in play. Meanwhile, both the MACD and RSI indicators remain in bullish territory, bolstering the case for further gains as we flip our calendars to 2016.

Not surprisingly, there are few major economic data releases scheduled but there are a few reports to keep an eye on. Out of the US, traders will look forward to tomorrow’s Consumer Confidence report, which will cover the critical holiday shopping period, along with Wednesday’s November Pending Home Sales report and Thursday’s release of initial unemployment claims and Chicago PMI. While the economic calendar is completely barren Down Under, Thursday’s PMI reports out of China will shed some light on how Australia’s largest trading partner is doing and could therefore have a notable impact on AUD/USD.

Amidst the current low liquidity conditions, the next 100 pip move in AUD/USD will be difficult to judge, but the medium-term bias will remain in favor of the bulls as long as rising trend line support around .7120 holds. Therefore, bulls may look to fade a near-term dip if seen, with the potential for an eventual move up to key previous resistance and the 200-day MA, in the .7380-.7400 range.

AUDDAILY12-28-2015 9-10-12 AM

Related tags: AUD/USD China MACD Technical Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.