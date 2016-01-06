AUD USD bulls fall casualty to Chinese slowdown fears 7000 in sight

It’s been a rough start to 2016 for China bulls and anyone else dependent upon solid growth in the world’s second-largest economy. After Monday’s Chinese […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2016 1:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It’s been a rough start to 2016 for China bulls and anyone else dependent upon solid growth in the world’s second-largest economy. After Monday’s Chinese stock market washout, sentiment toward the Middle Kingdom stabilized yesterday, but that was merely the calm before today’s storm.

The panic kicked off with the daily fix of China’s currency, the renminbi. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the currency’s daily reference rate at 6.5314 against the dollar, its lowest level since April 2011. This marked the seventh consecutive day of devaluation, prompting traders to wonder whether Chinese authorities are seeing signs of an imminent economic slowdown and taking actions to prepare and try to soften the blow. In everyday terms, today’s move by the PBOC is akin to seeing your local weatherman buying a generator and boarding up the windows to his house, even if he hasn’t publicly mentioned an incoming storm.

One measure of the market’s level of concern about China’s currency is the difference between the on-shore Chinese renminbi (CNY), which is influenced by the PBOC’s intervention, and the offshore Chinese renminbi (CNH), which is more influenced by market forces. This spread has spiked to 2%, it’s widest level on record:

ftcnhcny1-6-2016 8-14-01 AM

Source: Financial Times

While the majority of traders don’t focus on trading China’s currency directly, concerns about a slowdown the world’s second-largest economy have a big influence on the region and market sentiment as a whole. Global equities are trading 1-2% lower across the board, and the carnage has predictably spread to the currencies of China-dependent economies including the Australian dollar.

Technical view: AUD/USD

As we go to press, AUD/USD is trading nearly 100 pips lower on the day, breaking its 4-month bullish trend line in the process. The secondary indicators further bolster the bearish case: the MACD has turned lower to cross below the “0” level, showing a shift to bearish momentum, while the RSI has broken its own bullish trend line.

After today’s big technical breakdown, AUD/USD bears clearly have the upper hand in the short term. To the downside, the next support levels to watch will be key psychological support at the .7000 handle, followed by the early September low near .6900. Even if we see a bounce and move back above the bearish trend line near .7120, buyers may be hesitant to jump in unless rates can clear previous resistance around .7300.

AUDUSDDAILY1-6-2016 8-30-04 AM

Related tags: AUD/USD China PBOC renminbi USD/CNH USD/CNY yuan Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.