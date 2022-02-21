ASX200 rebounds on proposed Biden-Putin summit

In a carbon copy of the previous week’s trading, the ASX200 made intra-week highs on Thursday before a sell-off into the weekend to close flat at 7222. Overall a good performance despite weakness in key U.S. equity markets buffeted by fears of Russia/Ukraine geopolitical tensions and tighter central bank monetary policy.

February 21, 2022 3:33 AM
Australian flag

The local market’s resilience has again been on display this morning, recovering from an early 66-point loss on reports that Presidents Biden and Putin have agreed “in principle” to a summit on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

With details of the timing and format of the summit still to be confirmed, the proposed summit does allow local investors the opportunity to refocus on matters closer to home.

Over 70% of the ASX200 by market capitalisation have now reported earnings and thus far it appears companies have been able to weather the Delta and Omicron waves much better than feared.

According to U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley , earnings beats lead misses by 1.8:1 ahead of reports this week from household names including Coles (COL), Rio Tinto (RIO) Preview here as well as Woolworths (WOW), Preview here, Qantas (QAN) Preview here and Flight Centre (FLT) Preview here.

Also of key macro interest, the release on Wednesday of the 4Q Wage Price Index. For inflation to return sustainably to within the RBA’s 2-3% band and as a prerequisite for a rate hike, the RBA has noted wages growth needs to lift to 3-3.5%. The market is looking for a 0.7% q/q rise, taking the annual rate to 2.4%, leaving a rate hike unlikely until the second half of 2022.

Turning to the charts, the Weekly and Daily charts, as noted last week here are in conflict - the Weekly chart is bullish, while the Daily chart is bearish. As such, we continue to use the 200-day moving average at 7331 as the Pivot. Bearish while below 7331 and bullish on consecutive daily closes above.

ASX200 Daily chart 21st of Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 21st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

