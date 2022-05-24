ASX200 Afternoon Report May 24th 2022

The ASX200 has fallen by 9 points to be trading at 7140 at 3pm Sydney time.

May 24, 2022 6:22 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 has fallen by 9 points to be trading at 7140 at 3pm Sydney time.

A day that started with hope following a solid rebound on Wall Street has disappointed after investment banking heavyweights UBS and JP Morgan slashed their China 2022 growth forecasts due to China’s pursuit of Covid Zero.

Also weighing on fragile sentiment, a profit warning from social media company Snap that saw its share price tumble over 30% in after-hours trading, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures 1.4% lower to 11,867.

A move that has weighed on the local IT sector, led by Sezzle (SZL), which fell 7% to $0.53c. Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell 5.6% to $117.63, Zip (ZIP) fell 4.35% to $0.88c, Tyro Payments (TYR) fell 4.25% to $1.01, Seek (SEK) fell 2.8% to $24.49 and Life360 (360) fell 2.83% to $3.78.

Consumer-facing stocks remain under pressure despite a rebound in the ANZ consumer confidence index, which rose for the first time in five weeks. Aristocrat Leisure (ALL) fell 3.55% to $34.54, Flight Centre (FLT) fell 2.5% to $20.16. JB Hi-Fi (JBH) fell 1.7% to $45.80, Star Entertainment (SGR) fell 1.3% to $3.08, and Myer (MYR) fell 1.15% to $0.43c.

Losses also for the Industrial Sector. Downer Edi (DOW) fell 1.95% to $5.57, Seven Group Holdings (SVW) fell 1.75% to $18.40, Brambles (BXB) fell 1.54% to $11.16, and Qantas (QAN) fell 1.5% to $5.38 after taking a 51% stake in online travel business TripADeal.

The materials sector has lifted buoyed by prospects of another round of stimulus from Chinese authorities. Mineral Resources (MIN) added 3% to $61.44, Rio Tinto (Rio) added 1.4% to $110.99. Fortescue Metals (FMG) added 1.45% to $21.01, BHP Group (BHP) added 0.35% to $48.00.

Good gains also for the coal miners as natural gas prices exploded over 8% higher overnight. New Hope Coal (NHC) added 3.4% to $4.10. Yancoal (YAL) added 2.9% to $6.00, Coronado Global (CRN) added 2.2% to $2.32, Whitehaven Coal (WHC) added 1.36% to $5.22.

Gains also for the Energy sector as crude oil prices continue to trade near $110 p/b. Beach Energy (BPT) added 0.62% to $1.63. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added 0.30% to $29.00, Santos (STO) added 0.25% to $8.20.

Positive comments overnight from U.S banking behemoth JP Morgan Chase have flowed through to the Finance sector today. National Australia Bank (NAB) lifted by 1.7% to $31.30, Westpac (WBC) added 0.9% to $23.62, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 0.75% to $105.28, ANZ added 0.7% to $25.48.

A mixed day for Lithium miners. Allkem (AKE) added 4.25% to $13.53, Pilbara Minerals (PLS) added 3.9% to $2.92, Galan Lithium (GLN) added 3.85% to $1.49 while Liontown Resources (LTR) added 3.3% to $1.34. Lake Resources (LKE) fell 2% to $1.48, and Vulcan (VUL) fell 0.8% to $7.45.

Over the past fortnight, the ASX200 has followed our road map to perfection. From our 7000/6950ish downside target, the rebound in the ASX200 last week reached our upside target at 7200. With the uncertainty of the election in the rear vision mirror, I expect to see the ASX200 embark on a relief rally towards 7300/50, providing Wall Street behaves itself in the interim.

ASX200 Daily Chart 24th of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 24th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.