ASX200 Afternoon Report June 6th 2022

After notching up three straight weeks of gains, the ASX200 is trading 23 points lower at 7216 at 3pm Sydney time

June 6, 2022 6:21 AM
Australian flag

After notching up three straight weeks of gains, the ASX200 is trading 23 points lower at 7216 at 2.55 pm Sydney time.

Today's stumble comes after a tentative rally on Wall Street hit the skids last week as resilient U.S economic data heightens expectations for a 50bp hike at the September FOMC meeting.

Also undermining confidence, continued turmoil in energy markets as crude oil pushed above $120 p/b on expectations of increased demand from the re-opening in China and the start of the driving season in the U.S.

Higher energy prices feed into inflationary expectations and higher interest rates, a sure recipe for another wave of selling in the beaten-up IT Sector.

Tyro Payments (TYR) fell 5.4% to $0.96c after being removed from the ASX200. Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell 3.8% to $115.21, and Appen (APX) fell 3.75% to $6.16 as it joined Tyro exiting the ASX200. Novonix fell 3.56% to $3.52, and cloud computing firm Megaport (MP1) fell 3.37% to $6.31.

Falls also for the Industrial Sector led by Qantas (QAN), falling by 2.37% to $5.36, plumbing company Reece (REH) dropped 1.96% to $15.00. Boral (BLD) fell 1.7% to $2.88, and Seven Group Holdings (SVW) fell 1.5% to $18.98.

A hit also for the Materials sector despite the price of iron ore and other commodities extending gains following the China re-opening. OZ Minerals (OZL) fell 1.74% $24.29, BHP Group (BHP) fell 0.73% to $46.44. Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell 0.33% to $22.40, South 32 (S32) fell 0.2% to $5.07.

Enjoying the tailwinds of higher energy prices, the coal miners have made gains led by New Hope Coal (NHC), an inclusion in the ASX200, which added 1.54% to $3.96. Whitehaven Coal (WHC) added 1.39% to $5.49, and Coronado Coal (CRN) added 0.45% to $2.15.

Woodside (WDS) has extended its gains lifting by 2.4% to $32.57 following a bullish note by a U.S investment bank. Beach Energy (BPT) lifted by 1.65% to $1.85, Santos (STO) added 1.43% to $8.52.

The big banks have fallen in line with a strong seasonal tendency to underperform until July. National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 0.86% to $31.01, ANZ fell 0.52% to $24.89, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell 0.36% to $104.82, Macquarie (MQG) fell 0.15% to $183.77, and Westpac (WBC) fell 0.17% to $23.96.

The roller coast ride in the Lithium space continues. Vulcan Energy (VUL) fell 3.1% to $7.45, Galan Lithium (GLN) fell 2.9% to $1.33, Iluka Resources (ILU) fell 2.46% to $10.72, and Liontown Resources (LTR) fell 2.76% to $1.23. New ASX200 inclusions, Core Lithium (CXO) and Lake Resources (LKE) fell 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

Over the past nine months, the ASX200 has traded within a broad 6750/7630 type range. The middle of the range is 7200ish, and 100 points on either side of here is "no man's" land. A break above the 200-day moving average at 7320/30 would indicate that a rally towards the top of the range is underway. While a move below 7100ish would indicate a test of range lows is underway.

 

 ASX200 6th of June

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 6th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.