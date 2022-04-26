ASX200 Afternoon Report April 26th 2022

A sea of red as the ASX200 plunged 142 points today to be trading at 7330.60, with all sectors losing ground on the day (prices as of 4pm Sydney time)

April 26, 2022 7:07 AM
A sea of red as the ASX200 plunged 142 points today to be trading at 7330.60, with all sectors losing ground on the day.

The Energy and Mining sectors have led the wipe-out over fears for the outlook for crucial commodity and energy exports as the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai enters the fourth week and looks set to spread to Beijing after a mass testing blitz.

Mineral Resources (MIN) plunged 11% to $54.00. Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell 6.7% to $19.80. BHP Group (BHP) fell 5.24% to $45.93 and is now 14.5% below last week’s high. Rio Tinto (Rio) lost 3.57% to $109.58.

The large coal mining names were also savaged. Whitehaven Coal (WHC) fell 7.25% to $4.35, Coronado Coal (CRN) fell 5.36% to $2.12, while New Hope Coal (NHC) fell 2.71% to $3.23.

China's pursuit of Covid Zero and associated mobility restrictions have sent the Crude oil price back below $100, a move that has weighed on the oilers.

Beach Energy (BPT) fell 3.47% to $1.60, Santos (STO) fell 4.5% to $7.82, while Woodside Petroleum (WPL) fell 5% to $30.44, compounding an already rough day by reporting an earnings miss.

After a 5% fall last week, the IT sector has had another messy day, falling a further 1.73%.

EML (EML) payments fell 38% to $1.70 after issuing a profit warning on "operational execution issues" in Europe. Sezzle (SZL), dropped 7.8% to $0.89c, Tyro Payments (TYR) fell 6.8% to $1.29, Zip (ZIP) fell 2.73% to $1.07, retesting its March 2020 $1.05 low. Wisetech Global (WTC) fell 2.8% to $44.55. Life 360 (360) and Block (SQ2) both bucked the trend to close higher by 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

A tough day for the big banks ahead of the release of Q1 Australian inflation data tomorrow, which is expected to see the RBA's preferred measure of inflation rise above its 2-3% band for the first time since 2010.

 National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 1.45% to $32.65. Westpac (WBC) fell 1.3% to $23.89, ANZ fell 0.6% to $27.61, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell 0.4% $104.95.

Carnage also in Lithium stocks. Galan Lithium (GLN) fell 10.4% to $1.73. Liontown Resources (LTR) fell 7.8% to $1.45, Allkem (AKE) fell 6.90 to $11.88, while Iluka Resources (ILU) fell 6.6% to $10.45.

The AUDUSD is trading higher at .7225 after Chinese authorities pledged more support for their economy and the Chinese currency, the RMB strengthen for the first time in six sessions.

ASX200 Daily Chart 26th of April

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 26th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.