AstraZeneca Lynparza gets approval

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical group, said its Lynparza has been approved in the U.S. as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2020 4:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AstraZeneca’s Lynparza gets approval – Bullish bias above 8048p

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical group, said its Lynparza has been approved in the U.S. as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer. Meanwhile, it reported that its Enhertu has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) in the US for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer.

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains in a bullish trend, within an ascending channel since March 2020 bottom. Both the 20/50-day simple moving averages are heading upwards. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) has broken down its overbought area at 70%. This may indicate that a consolidation move is on the cards.

As long as 8048p is support, the bias remains bullish.  Next resistance levels are set at 9000p and then 9600p. 

Only a break below 8048p would invalidate the short term bullish bias and would call for a drop towards 7300p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities UK

Latest market news

View more
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Today 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Today 02:08 PM
FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:40 AM
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
Today 05:03 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
Today 02:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:15 AM
    Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 07:50 PM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 05:47 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 27, 2024 06:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.