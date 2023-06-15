USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up

Whilst the BOJ are not expected to change policy, they remain a central bank to take nothing for granted as they like to surprise once in a while. And that could move USD/JPY.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 15, 2023 11:10 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • The ECB hiked interest rates by 25bp to a 22-year high of 4%. It was their eight consecutive hike this cycle, with ECB President Lagarde saying “it is very likely we will continue to increase rates in July”
  • Markets are only pricing in a single 25bp hike from the Fed (not the 50bp by EOY the dot plot suggested), which weighed on yields and dragged the USD lower and supported Wall Street
  • US retail sales and the NY empire state manufacturing index beat expectations, raising hopes that the US can achieve a soft landing and the S&P 500 to a 3-month high, and the Nasdaq to a 15-month high
  • The combination of fresh stimulus from China and a strong employment report for Australia helped AUD/USD blow past 68c during its best day since in two months and see AUD/NZD rise back to its YTD high
  • The general risk-on tone sent AUD/JPY to a 9-month high as it tracked Asian indices higher
  • EUR/USD enjoyed its best day in over three months and closed at a 5-week high, just ~50pips below 1.10, EUR/JPY reached a 14-year high
  • AUD and EUR were the strongest FX majors, USD and JPY were the weakest
  • USD/JPY’s break to a 7-month high was short-lived, with a bearish hammer forming on the daily chart which closed beneath 140
  • CHF/JPY has risen to an 8-year high ahead of today’s BOJ meeting (and next week’s SNB meeting). And we’re curious to see how it reacts around this key level
  • The BOJ announce their decision today, but whilst its likely no change will occur it is best to not drop your guard when the BOJ is concerned as they like to surprise once in a blue moon
  • Gold formed a bullish engulfing candle following a false break of 1932.2 support, with large buyers seemingly stepping back in 1932

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:30 – NZ business PSI
  • 13:00 – BOJ interest rate decision
  • 19:00 - Eurozone CPI

 

20230616moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance

  • The ASX 200 closed higher for a fourth session
  • Resistance was met around 7200 and a bearish trendline
  • A small bearish hammer closed beneath the 20-day MA
  • RSI (2) is also overbought to warn of near-term weakness
  • Yet a strong Lead from Wall Street could be supportive
  • Yesterday’s high could be a pivotal level to decide near-term direction
20230616glanceCI

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

Yesterday’s bullish bias for USD/JPY did not quite work out, with the daily high hitting trend resistance, handing back the day’s gains and closing the day with a pinbar candle. If the BOJ surprises with a wider YCC band it could weigh heavily on USD/JPY and send it towards the 138.40 lows (it would likely be quite a volatile day, to say the least). It’s an outside chance, but it would be an exciting day none the less. For now, prices are meandering around the 140 handle, a break beneath which could see it drift towards the 20-day EMA 135.965, at which point we’d consider near-term bullish setups on lower timeframes. But if we can see evidence of a swing low above or around 140, then we’d consider intraday long setups heading into the weekend, but we’re not expecting a break above the 140.92 highs without a fresh USD-bullish catalyst.

 

20230616usdjpyCI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices Trade Ideas Asian Open

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
By:
David Song
Yesterday 08:45 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2025 10:28 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 02:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.