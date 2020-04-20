Amazon Earnings In Covid 19 Era

Shares trade just off all time high ahead of strong expected earnings

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 20, 2020 9:27 AM
Electric vehicle charging
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When:
April 23rd After market close
Expectations for Q1:
  • Exp. Revenue $72.5 billion
  • Revenue AWS $10.3 billion, 
  • EPS $6.35

What to watch:
Whilst the past few weeks have brought turmoil of unprecedented levels to many stocks, Amazon is reaping notable gains as it emerges as the stay at home stock. 

1. Online retail surges
Amazon appears relatively safe from the coronavirus hit thanks to its core business – online retail, which has picked up significantly amid the closure of brick and mortar outlets. Customers are ordering delivery en masse; the company is taking on an extra 175,000 staff to manage the rising demand. Expectations are the many people who started shopping online in the covid-19 lock down will continue to do so even after the lock down ends.
Furthermore, oil prices tumbling will have reduced shipping costs significantly. 

2. Cloud & streaming services
The cloud business is benefiting from lock down amid growing usage from existing & new customers plus AWS powers many leading apps such as Netflix. Disney+ and Apple. Streaming music & videos make it a major player in streaming wars, as streaming media becomes a popular past time for those forced to stay at home

3. Spending
However, Amazon’s spending is always worth keeping an eye on. Spending can outpace revenue even if sales are extremely strong. That said, we have seen in previous efforts such as building out fulfillment centres and cloud computing data centres and investment in Prime one day shipping, that Amazons willingness to spend can be beneficial.

Levels to watch
Amazon surged to a record high of $2461 on hopes on hopes of a coronavirus related boom. The share price has just eased back slightly.
Amazon trades firmly above its 20 & 50 sma in a firmly bullish chart. 
Immediate support can be seen at 2318 (low 17th April) prior to 2188 (low 14th April & high 19th Feb).



Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Finally Breaks Down – Where Next?
Today 07:15 PM
Gold analysis: Metal heading back to sub-$2K?
Today 02:45 PM
USD/CAD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – February 5, 2024
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD extend NFP losses, focus now on ISM, Fed and BOE
Today 04:39 AM
EUR/AUD winning streak faces upside test ahead of RBA decision
Today 02:03 AM
USD/JPY, gold, crude oil forecast: COT report – Feb 5, 2024
Today 01:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.