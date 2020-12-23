Alibaba slumped on the monopoly investigation

Alibaba (9988), a tech giant, is under an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

December 23, 2020 9:30 PM
Alibaba (9988.HK) slumped on the monopoly investigation

The share prices of Alibaba opened 3% lower and drifted lower during the trading session.

From a technical point of view, the technical outlook of the stock turned to bearish after breaking below the rising trend line. In addition, the RSI indicated a bearish divergence signal. Currently, the prices also formed a lower top and a lower bottom and also broke below the declining triangle. All of the above technical events would suggest the bearish outlook. 

Bearish readers could set the resistance level at HK$265, while support levels would be located at HK$205 and HK$185.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
