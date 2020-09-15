﻿

Alibaba Group Bullish Channel Intact

Recent pull-back in Alibaba Group's (BABA) share price has not damaged its bullish technical outlook...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 15, 2020 11:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Alibaba Group (BABA): Bullish Channel Intact

Alibaba Group (BABA) continues to expand its footprint globally as Bloomberg reported that the Chinese tech giant is in talks to invest 3 billion dollars in Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab. Meanwhile, Alibaba's planned 30 billion dollars dual-listing for its fintech arm Ant Group could come as soon as October, according to Chinese media.


From a technical point of view, Alibaba Group (BABA) maintains its bullish momentum as shown on the daily chart. Despite a modest pull-back, a bullish channel drawn from April remains intact. The level at $263.00 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $299.00 and $320.00 respectively.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 12:50 PM
Gold analysis in focus as FOMC day arrives
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM
AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Eyeing decade highs as upside momentum builds
Today 05:33 AM
Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain
Today 12:21 AM
Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
Yesterday 10:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Graphic of trading data chart
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 05:03 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.