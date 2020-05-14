AIA Group: Key Resistance level at HK$71.70

AIA Group (1299), an insurance giant, reported that 1Q new business value dropped 28% on year (-27% at constant exchange rates) to 841 million dollars and annualised new premiums declined 19% (-18% at constant exchange rates) to 1.48 billion dollars. The Company said the decline of new business value was caused by the indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From a technical point of view, the stock is capped by adrawn from April 20 on a daily chart. The prices have formed a series of, suggesting that the rebound from March is possibly ended. In addition, both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are still declining. The RSI is capped by a falling trend line drawn from November 2019. Those technical indicators would suggest the negative outlook.Therefore, the bearish readers could set the nearest(the previous reaction high). As long as this level is not surpassed, the stock could consider to fill the gap at HK$64.40 and return to the March low at HK$60.00.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView