ABF In Focus Ahead Of Trading Update

The pandemic raises questions over Primark’s store only strategy and its absence of an online store. The recent lockdown and possibility over future lock downs raises the question whether Primark will look to increase its online presence a move which would be particularly useful if lock down and localised lockdowns become more common.

Chart thoughts

Primark is trding down -20% year to date. It trades above its 50 day sma, a support which has held since the beginning of June. The stock continues to trade below its 100 day sma a level which offers strong resistance at around 2000p. This is a level which the stock has failed to trade over since 10th June.

A break above 2000p could open the door to resistance at 2140p (June high).

On the flip side, a breakthrough the 50 sma around 1865p could open the door to 1840p (June low) prior to 1740p (low 26th May)



