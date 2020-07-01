ABF In Focus Ahead Of Trading Update

Thursday 2nd July Associated British Foods is set to update the market over the impact of the lockdown and how initial trading is faring after stores reopened

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 1, 2020 9:13 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Primark owner ABF is expected to update the market today. The update comes just over 2 weeks after British government eased lockdown restrictions and stores reopened, albeit with strict social distancing measures in place. The 2-meter rule is also set to be reduced further this weekend, meaning that stores will be allowed more shoppers to enter at anyone time which is good news for business.  

Investors will look forward to knowing the extent of the damage from the lockdown and how initial trading has been faring.  A combination of the UK heading for its worst recession in 300 years, combined with consumers tired of being locked up for 3 months means price will be more important than ever for consumers as they hit the shops. 

With this in mind, Primark’s accessible pricing means that it is well positioned coming out of lockdown to attract those keen to start buying non-essential items after a 3-month hiatus without breaking the bank.

The groups’ strong financial position, liquidity and solvency has also meant that the firm is expected to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic in a reasonable condition, although its lack of an online presence will have held it back.

With no online presence and fears of a second wave of coronavirus growing, the prospect of closing stores again, could weigh on the share price and limit gains and even see the share price drop sharply, should localised lockdown be implemented on a widening scale.

The pandemic raises questions over Primark’s store only strategy and its absence of an online store. The recent lockdown and possibility over future lock downs raises the question whether Primark will look to increase its online presence a move which would be particularly useful if lock down and localised lockdowns become more common.

Chart thoughts
Primark is trding down -20% year to date. It trades above its 50 day sma, a support which has held since the beginning of June. The stock continues to trade below its 100 day sma a level which offers strong resistance at around 2000p. This is a level which the stock has failed to trade over since 10th June.
A break above 2000p could open the door to resistance at 2140p (June high).
On the flip side, a breakthrough the 50 sma around 1865p could open the door to 1840p (June low) prior to 1740p (low 26th May)



Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Oil Market (WTI): The Next Bullish Opportunity in 2025?
Today 08:30 PM
Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
Today 12:01 PM
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Today 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.