4 factors moving oil prices

Oil was on the front foot at the start of the New Year, however the push higher has been short lived.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 2, 2020 8:48 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil was on the front foot at the start of the New Year buoyed by the prospect of a signed US – China trade deal and rising tensions in the middle east, in addition to shrinking stockpiles and the start of deeper OPEC plus production cuts. However, the push higher has been short lived.

1. Middle Eastern tensions. An Iran back Iraqi militia withdrew from the US embassy in Baghdad after storming it in protest over airstrikes. Elevated tensions involving Iranian backed forces has increased geopolitical risk in the region. However, there is no immediate threat to Iraq’s oil supply so the move higher could be short lived.

2. Trade deal. The US – China trade deal is expected to be signed on 15th January. Strong indications that the first phase trade deal will be signed and formally entered into within the coming weeks is boosting sentiment towards the global economic outlook and to a degree lifting expectations for future oil demand.
Realistically though, traders will want to see this optimism reflected in stronger data before we see a meaningful advance in oil prices.

3. Production cuts. This month also sees the start of deeper production cuts agreed by the OPEC plus group at the end of last year. This move has already been priced in. Of more concern was data showing that Russian output reached a post-Soviet high last year. Despite curbing production under the OPEC plus agreement and being one of the architects, Russia has a poor record of fulfilling its pledge.

4. Fall US Inventories. A decline in US inventories last week lifted the price of oil. API report showed that US crude stocks fells 7.8 million barrels week ending 27 December, significantly greater than the 3.2 million forecast. Investors are now awaiting Friday’s EIA crude stock data for fresh direction

Levels to watch:
After starting 2020 on the front foot WTI is showing evidence of weakness. Falling volumes raise doubts over bulls strength going forwards. After failing to break through resistance close to $61.50, the bulls have lost momentum and WTI has seen heavy selling over the past hour. WTI has fallen below 50 SMA although remains firmly above 100 SMA and 200 SMA. Oil bulls need to push through $61.50 to open the door to $61.95 and $62.31. A breakthrough support at $60 could negate the uptrend.


Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.