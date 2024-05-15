Crude Oil Analysis: Stuck Between US Inflation, OPEC Policies, and Chinese Demand Potential

Crude Oil Analysis: supply and demand metrics lie at a critical juncture with OPEC meeting expectations leaning towards an unchanged policy

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:31 PM
Energy
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL breaches five-week lows
  • Saudi Aramco Base Oil breaks below its yearly lows
  • U.S crude oil inventories drop again this week by 2.5M barrels
  • Chinese economic data is awaited for an updated outlook on oil demand potential
  • OPEC June 1 meeting probabilities lean towards an unchanged output, according to CME Group

Crude Oil Analysis june-1-opec-meeting Source: CME Group OPEC Watch Tool

 

Crude Oil analysis lies at a critical juncture with a rising debate between OPEC members: some are unwilling to cut oil production below their capacities, while others seek to shore up crude prices. As previous policies have shown, OPEC members would adhere to supply cut quotas while non-members fulfill the global demand. However, members such as Iraq and UAE are eager to secure higher production levels onto 2025 with their increased production capacities.

U.S CPI metrics cooled down and are still above the Fed’s desired 2% target rate, reflecting a difficulty for a rate cut on the near horizon

In terms of crude, lower inflation levels are preferred for a better demand outlook. However, sticky inflation rates would raise questions about the ease of economic growth and demand potential. From an inventory perspective, crude oil inventories have decreased this week by a 2.5M barrel change, allowing the chart to temporarily hold on its latest 6-week low.

Quantifying the uncertainties:

Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

Crude Oil Analysis USOIL_2024-05-15_18-23-33

USOIL’s largest correction of the year proceeded to a new low of 7651 today, amplifying bearish bias on the chart. Looking at the chart from a pattern perspective, a head and shoulders pattern target could indicate further downtrends if the latest 7651 low is broken. Potential supports can be met near 7620 and 7570 on the short run, and 7530 and 7470 on a longer run. Supporting fundamentals in terms of increasing supply and weaker growth outlooks can confirm a downtrend continuation for crude oil charts. Reversing from the latest lows, upper resistance levels can be met near 81.10, 83, and 84.70 respectively.

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC Technical Analysis Global growth

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Soft US Data Drives EUR/USD Higher and DAX to Record
Today 03:17 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises towards record highs after CPI cools
Today 01:40 PM
Gold forecast boosted by weaker US dollar ahead of CPI
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:05 AM
USD could rally if CPI doesn’t soften from elevated levels: EUR/USD, AUD/USD
Today 05:48 AM
AUD/USD shrugs off soft wages report, attention shifts to US inflation print
Today 02:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis: Have oil prices formed a low?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 9, 2024 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Shorting crude oil could be getting ‘long’ in the tooth
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 9, 2024 01:35 AM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Volatility Drops
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        May 6, 2024 12:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.