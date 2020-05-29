290520 US PreOpen

The S&P 500 futures remain under pressure, as President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a press conference on China.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2020 9:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures losing some ground, watch COST, CRM, JWN, DELL, ULTA

The S&P 500 futures remain under pressure after they erased gains to close in the red yesterday, as President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a press conference on China. Beijing has just passed a controversial national security law which is widely expected to erode Hong Kong's autonomy.

Later today, Wholesale Inventories (-0.7% on month in April expected), Personal Income (-6.0% on month expected), Personal Spending (-12.8% on month expected), Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (40.0 in May expected) and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (74.0 in May expected) will be reported. 

European indices are under pressure. The European Commission has posted May CPI at -0.1% (vs +0.1% on year expected). The European Central Bank has reported the eurozone's M3 money supply in April at +8.3% (vs +8.2% on year expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported April retail sales at -5.3% (vs -12.0% on month expected). France's INSEE has released final readings of 1Q GDP at -5.3% (vs -5.4% on year expected) and May CPI at +0.2% (vs +0.3% on year expected).

Asian indices closed in the red. This morning, official data showed that Japan's industrial production declined 9.1% on month in April (-5.7% expected), and retail sales fell 9.6% (-6.9% expected). Meanwhile, jobless rate edged up to 2.6% in April (2.7% expected) from 2.5% in March.

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain under pressure despite a build of 7.9 million barrels in U.S. crude-oil stockpiles last week as reported by the Energy Information Administration.

Gold gains ground while the US dollar is still consolidating before Donald Trump press conference. 

Gold rose 10.15$ (+0.59%) to 1728.48 dollars. The EUR/USD rose 63pips to 1.114 while the GBP/USD gained 26pips to 1.2347.

US Equity Snapshot

Costco Wholesale (COST), an operator of a chain of warehouse stores, reported third quarter EPS of 1.89 dollar, lower than expected, flat year on year, on sales of 37.3 billion dollars, slightly above the consensus, up from 34.7 billion dollars in the year before.

Salesforce.com (CRM), a developer of business software, cut its full year guidance. The company now expects full year sales to be around 20 billion dollars vs a previous forecast of 21-21.1 billion dollars. The company also sees a full year LPS of 0.06 to 0.04 dollar vs an earlier outlook of breaking even or a 0.01 dollar EPS. Separately, Salesforce.com revealed first quarter adjusted EPS of 0.70 dollar, just above estimates, down from 0.93 dollar a year ago, on sales of 4.9 billion dollars, just above consensus, up from 3.7 billion dollars in the previous year.

Nordstrom (JWN), the North American fashion retailer, disclosed first quarter LPS of 3.33 dollars, worse than expected, down from an EPS of 0.23 dollar a year ago on sales of 2.0 billion dollars, below forecasts, down from 3.3 billion dollars in the prior year. Company's CEO Erik Nordstrom, said that "we have sufficient liquidity to successfully execute our strategy in 2020 and over the longer term."

Dell Technologies (DELL), a computer technology company, jumped in extended trading after posting better than expected quarterly earnings.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA), an operator of a chain of beauty retailers, announced first quarter LPS of 1.39 dollar, significantly missing estimates, down from an EPS of 3.26 dollars a year ago, on sales of 1.2 billion dollars, as expected, down from 1.7 billion dollars a year earlier.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.