US Futures gaining ground, watch MRK, REGN, HPE, AZO

US Equity Snapshot



Source : TradingVIEW, GainCapital





. However, major stock index (Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100) futures were still up over 1%.Later today, the Conference Board will publish May(87.0 expected). The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will post March(-3 expected). The Commerce Department will release April(480,000 units expected). SP/Case-Shiller will report 20-City Compositefor March (+0.3% on month expected). The Federal Housing Finance Agency will release itsfor March (+0.5% on month expected). The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will post itsfor May (-62.0 expected).European indices opened higher thanks to a bullish gap and remain well directed. Germany's GfKfor June was released at -18.9 (vs -18.2 expected).. Government data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade surplus of 1.27 billion New Zealand dollars in April (1.24 billion New Zealand dollars surplus expected), where exports totaled 5.26 billion New Zealand dollars (5.30 billion New Zealand dollars expected).WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside.Gold fell 7.74$ (-0.45%) to 1724.21, losing some ground on rallying equities.on reopening economies. The EUR/USD gained 57pips to 1.0955 while GBP/USD jumped 123pips to 1.2314. The Bank of England said that most recent economic data were better than anticipated.(MRK), the pharma giant, unveiled "three significant scientific initiatives to combat COVID-19." The company announced the acquisition of "Themis Bioscience, a company focused on vaccines and immune-modulation therapies for infectious diseases, including COVID-19." IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization, and Merck will "collaborate to develop vaccine against COVID-19". Finally, Merck and Ridgeback Bio will collaborate to advance development of an oral antiviral candidate for COVID-19, EIDD-2801."(REGN), a biotechnology company, is expected to lose ground as Sanofi plans to sell most of its 20.6% stake in the company. Regeneron reported has agreed to repurchase 5 billion dollars of its shares from French pharmaceutical group, where Sanofi also intends to sell 12.8 million shares in the company through public offering.(HPE), a supplier of information technology products and services, was upgraded to "neutral" from "underweight" at JPMorgan.(AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the U.S., reported third quarter EPS of 14.39 dollars, more than forecast, down from 15.99 dollars a year ago, on sales flat at 2.78 billion dollars, above estimates.