US Futures still red, watch BA, DD, ACN, KBH

The S&P 500 Futures remain weak after U.S. stocks lost over 2% on Wednesday as investors'by resurging coronavirus cases. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of more than 36,000 new cases, the highest level since late April. California, Florida and Oklahoma reported record highs in new cases. Also, the, projecting a contraction of 4.9% this year, compared with a decline of 3.0% previously estimated in April.Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report(-5.0% on quarter expected), May durable goods orders, wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance. The Labor Department will post initial jobless claims in the week ended June 20 (1.3 million expected).European indices are recovering. On the statistical front,from -18.6 to -9.6 (-12.0 expected).. The Japanese Nikkei lost 1.22% lower and the Australian ASX 200 dropped by 2.48% while the Mainland China and Hong Kong markets were closedWTI Crude Oil Futures was little changed during Asian session. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. commercial crude(excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve)to 540.7M barrels for week ended June 19. Besides,on rising global COVID-19 cases.Gold rose 1.38 dollars (+0.08%) to 1762.56 dollars.on increasing fears regarding economic growth.The dollar index gained 0.25pt to 97.397.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Berenberg.



DuPont (DD), a diversified specialty chemicals company, maintains quarterly dividend of 0.30 dollar per share. Separately, the stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital.



Accenture (ACN), a leading global professional services company, expects full year sales growth to be 3.5% to 4.5% vs a previous forecast of 3%-6%. Full year EPS is seen at 7.57-7.70 dollars vs a previous estimate of 7.48-7.70 dollars. Separately, the company posted third quarter EPS down to 1.90 dollar from 1.93 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 1% to 11 billion dollars.



KB Home (KBH), the homebuilder, plunged after hours after posting second quarter net orders down 57%. Sales were down to 914 million dollars, lower than expected, from 1.02 billion dollars a year earlier.

