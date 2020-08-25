US Futures mixed - Watch CRM, AAPL, MDT, BBY

The S&P 500 Futures remain bullish after they kept their upward momentum yesterday,Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release July(785,000 units expected).(93.0 expected). The Federal Housing Finance Agency will post itsfor June (+0.3% on month expected). SP Case Shiller will report its house price index for June (+0.1% on month expected). The Richmond Federal Reserve will post its Manufacturing Index for August (10 expected).European indices remain in the green. The German Federal Statistical Office has reported(vs -10.1% expected). Germany's August(vs 92.2 expected) and(vs 98.0 expected).Asian indices closed in dispersed order as the Japanese Nikkei and the Australian ASX gained ground when the Hong Kong HSI and the Chinese CSI ended in the red.WTI Crude Oil futures are on the upside., which is forecast to become a hurricane. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for August 21.before Jerome Powell's speech scheduled Thursday at Jackson Hole.Gold fell 1.25 dollar (-0.06%) to 1927.63 dollars.as Asian currencies are benefiting from positive news on trade talks.The dollar index fell 0.19pt to 93.109.(CRM),(AMGN) and(HON) will replace(XOM),(PFE) and(RTX) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index effective prior to the opening of trading on August 31, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital(AAPL), the tech giant, plans to start to sell its products online in India next month, according to Bloomberg.(MDT), a developer and manufacturer of therapeutic medical devices, is gaining ground before hours after unveiling first quarter earnings that beat estimates.(PANW), a global cybersecurity leader, released fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 1.48 dollar, beating estimates, up from 1.47 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 950.4 million dollars, above forecasts, up from 805.8 million dollars a year earlier. The company also forecasts current quarter billings that were in line with current estimates, sending the shares down in extended trading.(BBY), the consumer electronics retailer, is losing ground before hours as the company didn't provide financial guidance as a result of ongoing uncertainty. Separately, Best Buy released second quarter adjusted EPS that beat estimates.(TIF): according to Reuters, LVMH could extend the deal deadline to buy the jeweler by three months. The deadline was intially set to expire on August 24.(GPS), a retailer of apparel, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citi.(NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at UBS.