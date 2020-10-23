U.S Futures rising - Watch INTC, AXP, GILD, WFC, MAT, COF

The S&P 500 Futures remain well directed after they closed higher yesterday.Later today, Octoberwill be expected at 53.5 while Octoberwill be expected at 54.6.European indices are on the upside. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported September(vs +0.2% on month expected). Research firm Markit has published preliminary readings of(53.0 expected), for Germany at 58.0 (vs 55.0 expected), for France at 51.0 (vs 51.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 53.3 (vs 53.1 expected). Also, the preliminary readings of October(vs 47.0 expected), for Germany at 48.9 (vs 49.4 expected), for France at 46.5 (vs 47.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 52.3 (vs 53.9 expected).Asian indices closed in dispersed order. This morning, official data showed that(as expected).WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. Later today, Baker Hughes will report thewhile theon U.S stimulus hopes.Gold rose 5.64 dollars (+0.3%) to 1909.74 dollars.The dollar index fell 0.16pt to 92.791.U.S. Equity Snapshot(INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors, tanked after hours after reporting Data Center sales down 7% to 5.9 billion dollars, below estimates. The stock was downgraded to "underperform" from "neutral" at BofA.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

American Express (AXP), a globally integrated payments company, loses ground premarket after posting third quarter adjusted EPS below estimates.

(GILD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on infectious diseases, popped in extended trading after the US FDA approved remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19.(WFC), a financial services company, is considering selling its asset management business, which may be valued at more than 3 billion dollars, reported Reuters.(MAT), the toy maker, jumped in extended trading as quarterly earnings significantly beat estimates.(COF), a diversified banking services firm, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 5.05 dollars, exceeding forecasts, up from 3.32 dollars a year ago.