2207 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures closed mixed yesterday as the Nasdaq 100 Index took a breather following a series of record closes

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 22, 2020 9:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures consolidating - Watch SNAP, BIIB, KO, COF, UAL, TXN, M

The S&P 500 Futures closed mixed yesterday, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index (-119 points or -1.09% to 10833) took a breather following a series of record closes.

Later today, the National Association of Realtors will report June existing home sales (475 million units expected). The Federal Housing Finance Agency will post its house price index for May (+0.3% on month expected). 

European indices are on the downside as President Trump said that Covid-19 crisis is likely to get worse before it gets better.

Asian indices ended in the red except the Chinese CSI. This morning, official data showed that Australia's preliminary retail sales grew 2.4% on month in June (+16.9% on month in May).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude stockpiles built 7.5M bbl for the week ended July 16. Later today, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week (-1.95M bbl expected).

Gold remains firm close to a nine-year high on sliding US dollar and hopes of stimulus measures.
Gold rose 17.43 dollars (+0.95%) to 1859.34 dollars.

The euro rose to its highest since October 2018 on euro zone recovery fund plan.
EUR/USD rose 51pips to 1.1578 while GBP/USD fell 28pips to 1.2703.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Snap (SNAP), a camera and social media company, reported second quarter adjusted LPS of 0.09 dollar, below expectations, vs a LPS of 0.06 dollar a year ago, on revenue up 17% to 454 million dollars. Also, daily active user rose 4% quarter on quarter to 238 million, below estimates. Following that release, the stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Guggenheim.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Biogen Idec (BIIB), a pharmaceutical company, expects full year adjusted EPS between 34 dollars and 36 dollars, above current consensus, vs a previous forecast of 31.50-33.50 dollars. Separately, the company posted quarterly figures that beat estimates.

Coca-Cola (KO), the soft drinks giant, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Morgan Stanley.

Capital One Financial (COF), a diversified banking services firm, disclosed second quarter adjusted LPS of 1.61 dollar, worse than expected, vs an EPS of 3.37 dollars a year ago.

United Airlines (UAL), the transportation company, released second quarter adjusted LPS of 9.31 dollars, worse than anticipated, down from an EPS of 4.21 dollars a year ago, on net revenue of 1.5 billion dollars, above the consensus, down from 11.4 billion dollars last year.

Texas Instruments (TXN), a designer of semiconductors, announced second quarter EPS of 1.48 dollar, beating forecasts, up from 1.36 dollar a year ago on revenue of 3.2 billion dollars, exceeding estimates, down from 3.7 billion dollars in the previous year.

Macy's (M), the department store chain, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at UBS.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR), a global proprietary trading business, reported second quarter adjusted EPS flat at 0.46 dollar, on sales up 31% to 539 million dollars. Both figures beat estimates.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), the scientific instruments maker, posted second quarter adjusted EPS up to 3.89 dollars from 3.04 dollars a year earlier, on sales up 9.5% to 6.92 billion dollars. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), a developer of robotic systems for the medical industry, unveiled second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.11 dollar, exceeding forecasts, down from 3.25 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 852.1 million dollars, better than expected, down from 1.1 billion dollars a year earlier.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.