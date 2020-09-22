22 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are recovering from Monday decline

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2020 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures attempt to rebound - Watch TSLA, AMZN, CMSCA

The S&P 500 Futures are recovering from Monday decline when the Dow Jones Industrial Average once tumbled over 900 points before reducing its loss to 509 points (-1.84%) and closing at 27147. The S&P 500 sank 38 points (-1.16%) to 3281, while the Nasdaq 100 managed to close 43 points higher (+0.40%) at 10980. The market sell-off was triggered by growing concerns over further coronavirus-related shutdowns in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election added to pressure on stocks.

Later today, the National Association of Realtors will release August existing home sales (6.01 million units expected). The Richmond Federal Reserve will post its Manufacturing Index for September (12 expected).
 
European indices are rebounding as the U.K government asked "If it is possible for people to work from home, then we’d encourage them to do so, adding: "No one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses (...) We know this won’t be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus." Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank is considering cutting interest rates, while technical work on negative rates will need some more time.

Asian indices further extended Monday correction. Japan’s markets remain closed since last week as Tuesday was a bank holiday celebrating the Autumnal Equinox Day.

WTI Crude Oil futures are testing the $40 threshold as US API stock change will be released later today.

Gold still loses ground as US dollar consolidates after reaching a six-week high on tumbling stock markets.

Gold fell 7.66$ (-0.4%) to 1904.85 dollars while the dollar index declined 0.08pt to 93.575.


U.S. Equity Snapshot

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, lost ground in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk tweeted regarding battery day that "what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, is gaining ground before hours after the stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein. 

Comcast's (CMCSA) shares might be active after Trian Fund Management said it bought a stake in the media company. 

AutoZone (AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the U.S., reported fourth quarter comparable sales up 21.8%, above estimates.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
Today 01:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong
Yesterday 01:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 27, 2024 06:37 AM
    stocks_06
    Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
      stocks_04
      Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
        stocks_03
        Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 31, 2024 11:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.