2007 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are still consolidating after they closed mixed on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2020 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures mixed - Watch CVX, HAL, AMZN, EBAY, SBUX, MRNA, CE

The S&P 500 Futures are still consolidating after they closed mixed on Friday as the coronavirus pandemic keeps exploding across the world. The number of confirmed virus deaths has exceeded 600,000 globally, and topped 140,000 in the U.S.

European shares go into reverse after initial drop as the European Union leaders were yet to agree on the size of a stimulus package, where oppositions led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte demanded a substantially less figure. European Central Bank has reported the eurozone's May current account at 8.0 billion euros surplus (vs 14.4 billion euros surplus in April). German June PPI was released at 0.0%, vs 0.2% expected.

Asian indices closed mixed even if the Chinese CSI jumped by 3.11%. This morning, government data showed that Japan's exports declined 26.2% on year in June (-24.7% expected) and imports slid 14.4% (-17.6% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The total number of U.S. rigs fell to 253 as of July 17 from 258 a week ago, while oil rigs in Canada increased to 32 from 26, according to Baker Hughes.
Gold is consolidating above 1800 dollars, remaining firm on COVID-19 fears.
Gold rose 0.17 dollars (+0.01%) to 1810.6 dollars.

The euro is gaining ground, climbing to a four-month high, on hopes of progress regarding debt talks.
EUR/USD rose 20pips to 1.1448 while the GBP/USD gained 29pips to 1.2597

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Chevron (CVX), the oil giant, "has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy (NBL) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at 5 billion dollars, or 10.38 dollars per share."


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Halliburton (HAL), the oil and gas services company, reported second quarter EPS of 0.05 dollar, above estimates, down from 0.31 dollar a year earlier. Sales decreased 46% to 3.2 billion dollars, missing forecasts.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) price target was raised to 3,800 dollars from 3,100 dollars at Jefferies.

eBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, would be close to sell its Classified-Ads unit to Adevinta for about 9 billion dollars, according to Bloomberg.

Starbucks (SBUX), the global specialty coffee chain, was rated "overweight" in a new coverage at Wells Fargo.

Moderna (MRNA), the biotech, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.

Celanese (CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, "announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its 45% equity investment in the Polyplastics joint venture to Daicel Corporation for 1.575 billion dollars. Following the completion of the transaction, Daicel will own 100 percent of Polyplastics."

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.