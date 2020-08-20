US Futures sliding - Watch NVDA, INTC, BABA, EL, LB

The S&P 500 Futures remain under pressure after they ended in the red yesterday as Minutes from theLater today, investors will watch closely numbers of(a decline to 920,000 is expected). Thewill also be released (+1.1% on month in July expected). Thefor August (21.0 expected).. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted July PPI at -1.7% (vs -1.8% on year expected).WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.6M barrels from the previous week to 512.5M barrels for week ended August 14.average for this time of year. Standard Chartered Bank projected that September U.S. shale oil production would fall by 263K b/d to 1.65M b/d, the level of November in 2019. The bank said: "The rapid collapse in U.S. shale oil output should perhaps be the main story in the oil market; if the arrival of shale oil were an inflexion point for market perceptions, its departure should be of similar interest."after Fed pessimistic outlookGold rose 1.92 dollars (+0.1%) to 1931.41 dollars while the dollar index gained 0.12pt to 93.01.(NVDA), a leading designer of graphics processors, released second quarter adjusted EPS and sales that beat estimates but lost some ground in extended trading, as the stock was trading to an all-time high reached on August 18 at 502.44 dollars.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Intel (INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors, popped after hours after announcing it is entering into accelerated share repurchase agreements to repurchase an aggregate of 10 billion dollars of the company’s common stock.

(BABA), the Chinese online retailer, is consolidating before hours despite posting better than expected quarterly earnings.(EL), the cosmetics company, announced cutting 1,500 to 2,000 positions and unveiled fourth quarter and guidance that missed estimates.(LB), a women's apparel and beauty products retailer, disclosed second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.25 dollar, significantly exceeding consensus, up from 0.24 dollar a year ago, on better than expected sales of 2.3 billion dollars, down from 2.9 billion dollars last year.