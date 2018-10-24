1922 Committee meeting fears drag pound lower lifting FTSE

A weaker pound and 23% increase in profits at Barclays lifted the FTSE back over 7000, until a sharply weaker open on Wall Street saw the UK index give up some of those gains. Bucking the trend in Europe, the FTSE has manged to cling onto its gains to finish in the black.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 24, 2018 12:55 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A weaker pound and 23% increase in profits at Barclays lifted the FTSE back over 7000, until a sharply weaker open on Wall Street saw the UK index give up some of those gains. Bucking the trend in Europe, the FTSE has manged to cling onto its gains to finish in the black.

The pound remained firmly below $1.30 in cautious trading ahead of Theresa May’s meeting with the backbenchers so called 1922 Committee. Theresa May’s hopes to win her party rebels over on her plans for Brexit. The pound is fully aware of the size of the task in hand and doubts whether Theresa May can pull this one off. The direction of Brexit negotiations will depend on the outcome of this meeting, keeping many pound traders on the side lines.

Wall Street falls (again)
Despite clawing back heavy losses on turnaround Tuesday, Wall Street has once again opened on the back foot. With a long list of risk factors, including Italy’s growing tensions with Brussels, Saudi Arabia’s increased isolation over Jamal Khashoggi’s killing, global growth worries and some earnings disappointments investors are struggling to find reasons to buy in.

What does the next chapter hold for Italy vs Brussels?
The euro fell to fresh two-month lows versus the dollar. Persistent fears over Italy’s souring relationship with Brussels, weaker than forecast manufacturing PMI data from Germany and France and a stronger dollar mean that demand for the common currency was low. Italy’s Salvini remains defiant on the budget as the clash with Brussels continues. These next three weeks the European Commission and Italy will negotiate; Brussels aiming for a revised version of the Budget which continues to work towards reducing Italy’s hefty budget deficit. 
Italy is unlikely to be talked around easily and so far, Rome is digging its heels in. Should no agreement be reached over the coming three weeks then Brussels could look at punitive measures and an Expenditure Deficit Procedure (EDP). Three weeks for the markets is a long time to withstand such uncertainty. Investors are cautious about investing in Italian debt, sending Italian treasury yields higher once again. 

The FTSEMIB traded over 1% lower across the session, the hardest hit European index today. Unsurprisingly, Italian banks which are heavily exposed to Italian bonds, were trading sharply lower. Unicredit was down by over 3% which puts it inline for a 15% decline across the month.


Related tags: Euro GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms
Today 05:08 PM
Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
Today 04:30 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
Today 04:13 PM
Tariff Truce Before the Trade War Even Starts? USD/CAD and USD/MXN in Focus
Today 02:54 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX slumps as Trump trade tariffs fuel trade-war fears
Today 02:08 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Tariffs, US jobs and BoE rate decision in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
By:
James Stanley
Today 04:13 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 24, 2025 01:54 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 19, 2025 03:00 AM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 16, 2025 08:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.