19 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upside after they closed mixed on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 19, 2020 8:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures rising - Watch COP, CXO, SNAP, HAL, ADM

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upside after they closed mixed on Friday. On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the government to reconcile remaining disputes on stimulus legislation within 48 hours in an attempt to pass a bill before the 2020 election.

Later today, the National Association of Home Builders will release Housing Market Index for October (83 expected).
 
European indices opened on a positive mood before turning down. Euronext trading was suspended in all products due to technical issues before resuming at midday.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Chinese CSI as China's 3Q GDP grew 4.9% on year (+5.5% expected), while industrial production rose 6.9% in September (+5.8% expected) and retail sales increased 3.3% (+1.7% expected). Japan's exports fell 4.9% on year in September (-2.4% expected) and imports declined 17.2% (-21.4% on year expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are consolidating. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 282 as of October 16 from 269 in the prior week, while rigs in Canada were unchanged at 80, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold gains ground on U.S stimulus hopes while the U.S dollar retreated as Asian currencies edged higher on China's GDP.

Gold gained 12.96 dollars (+0.68%) to 1912.25 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.33pt to 93.355.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


ConocoPhillips (COP), an energy exploration and production company, has concluded an agreement to acquire Concho Resources (CXO) in an all-stock transaction valued at 9.7 billion dollars. "Under the terms of the transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, each share of Concho Resources common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock, representing a 15 percent premium to closing share prices on October 13.The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Snap (SNAP)'s, the social media, price target was raised to 35 dollars from 29 dollars at KeyBanc. 

Halliburton (HAL), the oil and gas services company, reported third quarter sales down 46% to 2.98 billion dollars, below estimates. Adjusted operating income was down 49% to 275 million dollars, above expectations. 

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a global processor of agricultural commodities, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.