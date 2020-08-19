19 08 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after the S&P 500 Index added 7 points (+0.23%) to 3389 yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2020 8:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures mixed - Watch JNJ, TGT, LOW, HD, A, CREE

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after the S&P 500 Index added 7 points (+0.23%) to 3389 yesterday, eventually surpassing its February record close of 3386.

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest FOMC meeting minutes.

European indices are slightly bullish. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released July CPI at +1.0% (vs +0.6% on year expected). The European Commission has posted final readings of July CPI at +0.4% on year, as expected.

Asian indices closed on a mixed mood as the Hong Kong HSI and the Chinese CSI faced a down move when the Japanese Nikkei and the Australian ASX were up. This morning, official data showed that Japan's exports declined 19.2% on year in July (-20.9% expected), while core machine orders dropped 7.6% on month in June (+2.0% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 4.3 million barrels last week. Later today, EIA will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.

Gold slightly declined below 2000 dollars as the US dollars tries to steady before Fed minutes.

Gold fell 13.02 dollars (-0.65%) to 1989.42 dollars while the dollar index rose 0.03pt to 92.297.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the health care products company, "entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Momenta (MNTA), a company that discovers and develops novel therapies for immune-mediated diseases, in an all cash transaction of 52.5 dollars per share, or approximately 6.5 billion dollars."

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Target (TGT), the retailer, is expected to soar after reporting quarterly sales that smashed expectations. Second quarter sales jumped 24%, the fastest pace in the company's history. Adjusted EPS also beat forecasts.

Lowe's (LOW), the second-largest home improvement retailer in the US, is gaining ground before hours after posting better than expected quarterly earnings, on surging online sales. 

Home Depot (HD), the home improvement specialty retailer, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at BofA Securities. 

Agilent (A), an international life sciences and diagnostics company, fell after hours on profit taking as the stock was trading close to its all-time highs despites quarterly earnings topping estimates.

Cree (CREE), the semiconductor company, lost ground in extended trading on weak outlook for the current quarter.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Today 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Today 03:11 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Disinflation trend a headache for hawkish Bank of Japan
Today 01:01 AM
Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
Yesterday 11:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:49 AM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 17, 2024 11:36 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 17, 2024 05:00 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 17, 2024 12:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.