US Futures remain firm, watch AAPL, NVDA, QCOM

after they closed in positive territory yesterday,Due later today are(+8.0% on month expected),(+3.0% on month expected) and(66.9% expected). The National Association of Home Builders will releasefor June (45 expected).European indices are posting a rebound.. Economic Sentiment was released at 63.4, vs 60.0 expected. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of May CPI at +0.6% on year, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to April at 3.9% (vs 4.7% expected).Asian indices posted strong gains today.WTI Crude Oil Futures are searching for a trend. Later today,Gold rose 6.61 dollars (+0.38%) to 1731.77 dollars. The dollar index fell 0.02pt to 96.688.

US Equity Snapshot









Apple (AAPL), the tech giant, is facing two antitrust probes launched by the European Commission regarding the App store rules and Apple Pay.



Nvidia (NVDA), a leading designer of graphics processors, was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.



QUALCOMM (QCOM), a maker of digital wireless communications equipment, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" by Morgan Stanley.



Tiffany (TIF), the jeweler, received the approval of South Korea regarding a potential merger with LVMH. Tiffany expects to close the merger in the middle of 2020.



T-Mobile US (TMUS): Softbank confirmed it is still exploring a potential sale of T-Mobile shares.



Lennar (LEN), the homebuilder, reported second quarter EPS up to 1.65 dollar a share from 1.30 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 5.29 billion dollars from 5.56 billion dollars a year ago. Those figures beat estimates. The company said that business rebounded "significantly" in May.









Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital



