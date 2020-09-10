US Futures sliding - Watch GME, ZS, TIF

after they rebounded yesterday, following a three-day decline.Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report July(-0.3% on year expected) andin the week ending September 5 (0.85 million expected). Julyare expected at -0.1% on month.. France's INSEE has posted July industrial production at +3.8% (vs +5.0% on month expected). The European Central Bank has kept its interest rates unchanged. ECB’s President Lagarde press conference is to follow.Asian indices closed in the green. This morning, official data showed that. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased 2.97 million barrels in the week ending September 4., while global oil supply would decrease to 99.34M b/d from 99.37M b/d, according to its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook. Later today, EIA will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.0.94$ (+0.05%) to 1947.78 and remains within a tight range.31pips to 1.1834 as the ECB maintains its rates unchanged.(GME), the videogame retailer, reported a wider-than-expected loss per share of 1.71 dollar in the second quarter. Sales fell nearly 27% and missed estimates.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView(ZS), a security software firm, reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 0.05 dollar, beating the estimate, down from 0.07 dollar a year ago on revenue of 125.9 million dollars, also above the forecast, up from 86.1 million dollars in the previous year.'s (TIF): LVMH stated that it was no longer in a position to complete the $16 billion purchase of the luxury jewelry retailer, which has filed a lawsuit in the United States against the French group in order to force it to complete the acquisition.