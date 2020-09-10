10 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are back in the red after they rebounded yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2020 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures sliding - Watch GME, ZS, TIF

The S&P 500 Futures are back in the red after they rebounded yesterday, following a three-day decline.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report July PPI (-0.3% on year expected) and initial jobless claims in the week ending September 5 (0.85 million expected). July Wholesales inventories are expected at -0.1% on month.

European indices are under pressure in mid-day trading. France's INSEE has posted July industrial production at +3.8% (vs +5.0% on month expected). The European Central Bank has kept its interest rates unchanged. ECB’s President Lagarde press conference is to follow.

Asian indices closed in the green. This morning, official data showed that Japan's core machine orders grew 6.3% on month in July (+2.0% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are posting a rebound. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased 2.97 million barrels in the week ending September 4. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered 2021 world oil demand to 93.07M b/d from 93.14M b/d in the previous estimation, while global oil supply would decrease to 99.34M b/d from 99.37M b/d, according to its monthly Short Term Energy Outlook. Later today, EIA will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.

Gold gained 0.94$ (+0.05%) to 1947.78 and remains within a tight range.

EUR/USD rose 31pips to 1.1834 as the ECB maintains its rates unchanged.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


GameStop (GME), the videogame retailer, reported a wider-than-expected loss per share of 1.71 dollar in the second quarter. Sales fell nearly 27% and missed estimates.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 
Zscaler (ZS), a security software firm, reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 0.05 dollar, beating the estimate, down from 0.07 dollar a year ago on revenue of 125.9 million dollars, also above the forecast, up from 86.1 million dollars in the previous year.

Tiffany & Co's (TIF): LVMH stated that it was no longer in a position to complete the $16 billion purchase of the luxury jewelry retailer, which has filed a lawsuit in the United States against the French group in order to force it to complete the acquisition. 
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.