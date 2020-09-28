092820 Diageo

The company said that 1H 2021 outlook has improved.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2020 4:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Diageo : bounces on positive forecast

The liquor maker jumps this morning after saying that "US business is performing strongly and ahead of expectations." The company added that it continues "to expect sequential improvement in organic net sales and operating profit compared to the second half of fiscal 20."

From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bullish gap and trades above its 50-day moving average while the RSI is now in bullish territory. As long as 2449 is not broken (September 25th low) is not broken, a continuation of the rebound would be expected towards 2900 at first.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Silver analysis: Precious metal about to break $30 barrier
Today 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: Soft US Data Drives EUR/USD Higher and DAX to Record
Today 03:17 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: Stuck Between US Inflation, OPEC Policies, and Chinese Demand Potential
Today 02:31 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises towards record highs after CPI cools
Today 01:40 PM
Gold forecast boosted by weaker US dollar ahead of CPI
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:05 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
By:
David Scutt
May 12, 2024 08:00 AM
    stocks_05
    Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 11, 2024 02:00 AM
      aus_04
      ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
        stocks_04
        Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        May 4, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.