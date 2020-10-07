07 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they ended in negative territory yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2020 8:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures gaining ground - Watch LEVI, TSLA, UAL

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they ended in negative territory yesterday. U.S President Donald Trump announced he was halting negotiations with lawmakers on an economic stimulus bill, adding: "Immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business." Thereafter, the market erased earlier gains and took a nosedive about an hour before the close.

Later today, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release its latest FOMC meeting minutes.

European indices are consolidating. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted August industrial production at -0.2% (vs +1.5% on month expected).

Asian indices closed on the upside except the Japanese Nikkei which ended slightly in the red.

WTI Crude Oil futures are facing a consolidation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) slightly raised 2021 crude oil production forecast to 11.09M b/d from 11.08M b/d, while 2021 crude oil forecast prices is lowered to $44.72 from $45.07 in the previous projection.

Gold slightly rebounds after hitting a one-week low as U.S dollar remains firms on U.S stimulus delay.

Gold rose 7.89 dollars (+0.42%) to 1886.07.

The dollar index gained 0.06pt to 93.747.



U.S. Equity Snapshot


Levi Strauss (LEVI), a designer and seller of a variety of clothing products, reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.08 dollar, beating estimates, down from 0.31 dollar a year earlier, on net sales of 1.1 billion dollars, better than expected, down from 1.4 billion dollars a year earlier.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, is in talks with mining company BHP on a nickel-supply deal, according to Bloomberg. 

United Airlines (UAL) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.

Gap (GPS), an apparel retailer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "underweight" at Barclays. 

Foot Locker (FL), a global athletic footwear and apparel retailer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal-weight" at Barclays.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Is the Rare Streak of Low SPX Volatility Ending?
Yesterday 07:45 PM
Dow Forecast: Weaker US CPI Keeps Stock Bulls Happy
Yesterday 04:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
Yesterday 01:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.