﻿

060520 US Pre OPen

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside as market sentiment kept improving along with countries and U.S. states easing their restrictions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2020 9:20 AM
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside as market sentiment kept improving along with countries and U.S. states easing their coronavirus-induced restrictions. U.S. President Donald Trump said the White House coronavirus task force will wind down as the country moves into a second phase that focuses on the aftermath of the outbreak.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) released April private jobs report at -20.24 million vs -20.55 million expected.


European indices are mixed. Following the German Constitutional Court decision, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said: "Notwithstanding the analysis of the decision of the German Constitutional Court today, we reaffirm the primacy of E.U. law." Research firm Markit has published final readings of April Services PMI for the eurozone at 12.0 (vs 11.7 expected), for Germany at 16.2 (vs 15.9 expected) and for France at 10.2 (vs 10.4 expected). The Markit U.K. Construction PMI for April has also been released at 8.2 (vs 21.7 expected). The European Commission has posted March retail sales at -11.2% (vs -10.6% on month expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported March factory orders at -15.6% (vs -10.0% on month expected). The European Union is forecasting a 7.7% GDP drop in 2020 before a 6.3% rebound in 2021.

Asian indices closed slightly in the green. Japan is still closed.

WTI Crude Oil Futures are still up after a big rally yesterday. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude oil stockpile built 8.4 million barrels for week ended May 1. Later today, The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release crude oil inventories data for last week.

Gold lost ground while the US dollar climbed to its highest level on more than a week as some countries are trying to ease lockdowns. 

Gold fell 4.25 dollars (-0.25%) to 1701.68 dollars. EUR/USD declined 32pips to 1.0808 and  GBP/USD dropped 63pips to 1.2372.

US Equity Snapshot

Walt Disney (DIS), the entertainment and media giant, lost some ground in extended trading after releasing second quarter adjusted EPS of down to 0.60 dollar, well below estimates, from 1.61 dollar a year ago on revenue up to 18.0 billion dollars, slightly above consensus, from 14.9 billion dollars last year. The company plans to reopen the Disneyland Park at Shanghai on May 11.

General Motors (GM), is surging before hours after reporting better than expected first quarter EPS of 0.62 dollar vs 1.41 dollar a year earlier. Sales were down 6.2% to 32.7 billion dollars but also beat estimates. Truck sales in the US jumped 27%. Separately, the company may seek a 2 billion dollars additional loan to increase liquidity amid coronavirus pandemic, reported Bloomberg.

Shopify (SHOP), a leading global commerce company, released first quarter sales up 47% to 470 million dollars, above estimates.

CVS (CVS), the pharmacy and healthcare company, is gaining ground before hours after posting better than expected quarterly profit and sales. The company confirmed its full year outlook.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), the energy exploration and production company, announced first quarter adjusted LPS of 0.52 dollar, lower than expected, vs an EPS of 0.84 dollar a year ago on revenue up to 6.5 billion dollars, better than anticipated, from 4.0 billion dollars in the prior-year period. The company withdraws full year guidance.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI), one of the world's largest video game publishers, posted first quarter adjusted EPS up to 0.58 dollar, exceeding forecasts, from 0.31 dollar a year ago on revenue up to 1.5 billion dollars, higher than expected, from 1.3 billion dollars in the previous year. Those figures send the shares higher after hours.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital





Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/USD, gold analysis: COT report – March 11, 2024
Today 02:04 AM
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Yesterday 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
March 9, 2024 09:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 02:15 AM
    Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 6, 2024 07:50 PM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 6, 2024 05:47 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 27, 2024 06:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.