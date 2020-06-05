US Futures green ahead of jobs report, watch AVGO, GPS, WORK

after they lacked upward momentum yesterday, as seen in prior sessions.Later today,in May with the jobless rate jumping to 19.4%.Also, this morning, the German Federal Statistical Office has reported April factory orders at -25.8% (vs -19.9% on month expected).Asian indices all closed on the upside. This morning, official data showed thatin April (-12.8% expected).WTI Crude Oil Futures are rebounding., and the deal might be signed as soon as this weekend.Gold fell 10.41 dollars (-0.61%) to 1703.6 dollars, while the EUR/USD is nearly flat at 1.1334 after bouncing yesterday.

Broadcom (AVGO), a developer of a range of semiconductors, reported second quarter adjusted EPS of 5.14 dollars, down from 5.21 dollars a year ago, on sales of 5.7 billion dollars up from 5.5 billion dollars a year earlier. Both figures were in-line with estimates.



Gap (GPS), a retailer of apparel, disclosed first quarter LPS of 2.51 dollars, significantly missing estimates, vs an EPS of 0.24 dollar a year ago, on sales of 2.1 billion dollars, below forecasts, down from 3.7 billion dollars a year earlier.



Slack Technologies (WORK), the collaboration hub, plunged in extended trading as the company withdrawn guidance for the full fiscal year 2021 Calculated Billings.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital



