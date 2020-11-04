U.S Futures up – Watch UBER, LYFT, AMD, PRU, ES

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upsideLater today, in the U.S. the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will postfor October (+0.65 million jobs expected). The Commerce Department will release September(63.9 billion dollars deficit expected). The Institute for Supply Management will report itsfor October (57.5 expected). Research firm Markit will publish final readings of October(56.0 expected).European indices are mostly trading higher. On the economic data front, Research firm Markit published final readings of Octoberat 46.9 (46.2 expected), Germany at 49.5 (48.9 expected), and France 46.5 (as expected) but below expectorations for the U.K. at 51.4 (52.3 expected).. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to face a backlash from his own Conservative MPs over the fresh shutdown.Asian indices closed mixed, with the Japanese Nikkei and the mainland China CSI 300 ending higher while Hong Kong HSI and Australian ASX 200 ended slightly lower.WTI Crude Oil futures are extending their rebound afterin the week ending October 30. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.US indices closed up on Tuesday, lifted by Commercial & Professional Services (+3.08%), Capital Goods (+2.95%) and Transportation (+2.73%) sectors.

Approximately 67% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 33% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index dropped 1.58pt (-4.26%) to 35.55 and WTI Crude Oil gained $1.05 (+2.85%) to $37.86 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Factory Orders increased 1.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised +0.6% in August. Finally, Durable Goods Orders rose 1.9% on month in the September final reading (as expected), in line with the September preliminary reading.on U.S election uncertainty.Gold fell 5.57 dollars (-0.29%) to 1903.6 dollars.The dollar index was almost flat at 93.576.(UBER) and(LYFT), the ridesharing companies, jump premarket after having won a California vote that exempt them to employ drivers.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a semiconductor company, was upgraded to "buy" from" neutral" at Goldman Sachs.

(PRU), a diversified insurance company, reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 3.21 dollars, exceeding estimates, down from 3.22 dollars a year ago.(ES), a holding company for regulated electric, gas and water distribution services, announced third quarter EPS of 1.01 dollar, just shy of forecasts, up from 0.98 dollar a year ago on revenue of 2.3 billion dollars, as expected, up from 2.2 billion dollars a year earlier.