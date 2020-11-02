02 11 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they in the red again on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2020 7:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures rising - Watch AAPL, AMZN, WYNN, MPC

The S&P 500 Futures are posting a rebound after they in the red again on Friday. Investors became cautious ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, and remained concerned over the record-breaking Covid-19 cases around the world.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report September construction spending (+1.0% on month expected). The Institute for Supply Management will post its Manufacturing Index for October (55.6 expected). Research firm Markit will publish final readings of October Manufacturing PMI for the U.S. (53.3 expected).

European indices are on the upside. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced England will enter a second national lockdown from Thursday until December 2. Research firm Markit has published final readings of October Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone at 54.8 (vs 54.4 expected), for Germany at 58.2 (vs 58.0 expected), for France at 51.3 (vs 51.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 53.7 (vs 53.3 expected).

Asian indices closed in a strong up move.

WTI Crude Oil futures remain under pressure. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 296 as of October 30 from 287 in the prior week, and rigs in Canada increased to 86 from 83, according to Baker Hughes.


US indices closed down on Friday, pressured by the Technology Hardware & Equipment (-4.52%), Retailing (-3.7%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-1.94%) sectors.

Approximately 60% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 16% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index rose 0.59pt (+1.57%) to 38.18, while Gold gained $11.26 (+0.6%) to $1878.85, and WTI Crude Oil dropped $0.57 (-1.58%) to $35.6 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Personal Income rose 0.9% on month in September (+0.4% expected), compared to a revised -2.5% in August. Personal Spending increased 1.4% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to +1.0% August. Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer slipped to 61.1 on month in October (58.0 expected), from 62.4 in September. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index advanced to 81.8 on month in the October final reading (81.2 expected), from 81.2 the October preliminary reading.

Gold slightly rebounds while the U.S dollar consolidates before U.S presidential election and as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Gold rose 12.66 dollars (+0.67%) to 1891.46 dollars.

The dollar index was flat at 94.032.

GBP/USD fell 20pips to 1.2927 on UK lockdown


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Apple (AAPL), a tech giant, was ordered to pay security software company VirnetX Holding Corp 503 million dollars in a security patent trial by the jury in Tyler, Texas, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon.com (AMZN)'s, the e-commerce giant, price target was raised to 3,900 dollars from 3,800 dollars at Independent Research. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Wynn Resorts (WYNN), a luxury resort and casino company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley. 

Marathon Petroleum (MPC), one of the largest U.S. oil refiners, reported third quarter sales down 44% to 17.55 billion dollars, below estimates. LPS was 1.57 dollar, beating expectations, vs an EPS of 1.66 dollar a year earlier.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM
China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
Yesterday 05:22 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
Yesterday 12:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
      Downward trend
      Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 05:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.