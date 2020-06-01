010620 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 futures are consolidating following worsening relationship between the U.S. and China.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2020 8:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures consolidating, watch ABT, COTY, KKR, GD

The S&P 500 futures are consolidating following worsening relationship between the U.S. and China. In response to China imposing a controversial national security law on Hong Kong, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that preferential trade treatment for Hong Kong would be ended. Trump also said sanctions would be imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in eroding the city's autonomy. Over the weekend, violent protests erupted in cities across the U.S. sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the hands of Minneapolis police in Minnesota state.

Later today, the Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (May final reading, 40.0 expected) and the Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (43.7 for May expected) will be reported. 


European indices are consolidating after a very optimistic open as China is said to stop importing some US soybeans. Research firm Markit has published final readings of May Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone at 39.4 (vs 39.5 expected), for Germany at 40.7 (vs 36.8 expected), for France at 40.6 (vs 40.3 expected) and for the U.K. at 40.6 (vs 40.9 expected).

Asian indices closed in the green. Over the weekend, China's official Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.6 in May (51.1 expected) from 50.8 in April, while non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.6 (53.5 expected) from 53.2 in April. This morning, government data showed that Japan's first quarter capital spending increased 4.3% on year (-5.0% expected).

WTI Crude Oil Futures remain on the upside. OPEC+ alliance will discuss a short extension of its current production cut agreement, reported Bloomberg citing a delegate. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. oil rigs slid to 222 as of May 29 from 237 a week ago, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold gains ground as rising geopolitical tensions and US riots boosted demand for the safe-haven asset. Gold rose 0.28$ (+0.02%) to 1730.55.

The US dollar is weakening on hopes of economic recovery. EUR/USD rose 12pips to 1.1113 while GBP/USD gained 36pips to 1.2379.

US Equity Snapshot

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), a manufacturer of health care products, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.

Coty (COTY), a beauty company, and KKR (KKR), the buyout fund, have entered into a strategic transaction for Coty's Professional and Retail Hair business, valuing the businesses at 4.3 billion dollars on a cash- and debt-free basis. KKR will own 60% of this separately managed entity and Coty will own the remaining 40%.

Separately, KKR, Cinven and Providence made an offer to acquire Spanish telecom operator, Masmovil Ibercom for 22.5 euros a share, a 20% premium over Masmovil closing price on May, 29th.

General Dynamics (GD), a defense company, has been awarded a contract from the US Army regarding the production and engineering services for Hydra-70 rocket systems. The contract is worth 3.42 billion dollars.

Source ; TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.