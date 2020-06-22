WTI Crude Oil How far can it go

As history tends to repeat itself, while the rebound in oil prices was staggering, we might have to avoid being over optimistic...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2020 12:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

WTI Crude Oil: How far can it go?

Thanks to the latest OPEC+ oil cut, oil prices have recouped most of its losses during the selloff started in March. 

In early May, we mentioned that history tends to repeat itself and the same may happen soon. While the rebound in oil prices was staggering, we might have to avoid being over optimistic.



Source: Trading View, Gain Capital (WTI Crude Oil Futures monthly chart)

WTI Crude Oil price has been trending lower since 2008, given the rise of clean energy and the U.S. shale oil boom. It is worth noticing that the previous OPEC+ oil production cut had led to a roughly 60% rebound in WTI oil price, but failed to change the down trend, as the prices recovery led to higher output again. This time after a remarkable bounce back, the remaining upside potential for WTI oil price could be limited.



Source: Trading View, Gain Capital (WTI Crude Oil Futures weekly chart)

Nevertheless, WTI Crude Oil Futures stay on the upside as shown on the weekly chart after posting a V-shaped rebound. However, it has to break above its nearest resistance level at $44.00, which is the bottom of its previous trading range in 2017 to 2019, to open a path to the next resistance at $48.90. Alternatively, losing the nearest support at $34.00 would suggest that the next support at $29.80 might be exposed.

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.