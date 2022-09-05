﻿

GameStop Q2 preview: Where next for GME stock?

Can GameStop turn things around before its cash balance runs out?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
September 5, 2022 2:33 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will GameStop release Q2 earnings?

GameStop will report second quarter earnings after US markets close on Wednesday September 7. A conference call will be held on the same day at 1700 ET.

 

GameStop Q2 earnings consensus

Wall Street believes GameStop will report a 9.5% rise in revenue to $1.29 billion and that its net loss will more than double to $107.4 million from the $55.0 million loss booked the year before.

 

GameStop Q2 earnings preview

GameStop’s management and the horde of retail investors backing the company remain focused on the ambition to thrust the languishing bricks-and-mortar retailer into the digital age by taking the business online. The new board, led by chairman Ryan Cohen who has brought in a number of new execs from the likes of Amazon, has remained quiet about its strategy but is making up for years of underinvestment in technology, bolstering the supply chain and growing its inventory to widen choice for consumers, while venturing into new areas from Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to cryptocurrencies. 

However, GameStop is still reliant on its old business built around its thousands of stores across the US, Canada, Australia and Europe until those new initiatives pay off. This has required management to take tough action, having closed hundreds of stores and cut jobs to create a leaner business and reduce operating costs – although it has been recently reported that it is hiking pay for more senior store staff as part of a plan that could cost somewhere between $45 million to $50 million.

Costs still outstrip sales and GameStop remains firmly in the red. The company has over $1 billion in cash and a tiny amount of debt on its books, but there are still questions as to how long that cash balance can last considering its operations burnt through around $300 million in the last quarter alone.

Wall Street believes it will burn through another $272.6 million in the second quarter. At this rate, GameStop could run out of cash by next year. Analysts at Wedbush warned last week that they are expecting the company to continue burning through cash for the rest of this year and possibly even longer.

‘GameStop's digital transformation efforts have missed the mark so far, leaving it to rely on a declining core business,’ Wedbush said.

Consensus figures from Bloomberg show Wall Street is convinced GameStop will still be burning through cash in 2023. The focus on cashflow will only grow as the need for fresh cash increases. Notably, markets believe it will burn through less in the second half of 2022 compared to the first, but it still looks like a tough task to turn the company into a self-sustaining machine before the current cash pile is exhausted.

Meanwhile, the gaming market is also softening this year, making it all the more difficult for GameStop. The biggest concern is a pullback in spending as consumers become more cost-conscious in the current environment. A number of video game companies missed expectations this quarter and the semiconductor industry has flagged a severe slowdown in demand for gaming hardware – which makes up over half of GameStop’s sales. With that in mind, Wall Street forecasts hardware sales will be down 1.2% in the second quarter but countered by a 10.7% rise in software sales and a 20% jump in collectibles.

GameStop’s quarterly updates tend to be short and sweet and largely stick to the numbers. That places the focus on the conference call – although management continue to refuse to take questions following their prepared remarks that usually concentrate on the slew of new initiatives it is pursuing. Its latest development has been the launch of its NFT marketplace back in July that allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs. That compliments the GameStop Wallet that gives users the ability to store, send and receive digital assets. Investors will be keen to find out how the new marketplace has fared since being launched.

Notably, this will be the first set of earnings since Diana Saadeh-Jajeh was appointed as the company’s new chief financial officer in July, having been promoted from chief accounting officer to replace Michael Recupero. That followed on from Nir Patel taking over as chief operating officer in May.

 

Where next for GME stock?

GameStop shares have lost ground since completing its 4-for-1 stock split in July and the latest selloff has seen the stock lose over one-third in value in less than three weeks.

Notably, the RSI is on the cusp of entering oversold territory, suggesting the stock could find some support around the current $27 mark. The fact the 50-day moving average has recently returned above the 200-day for the first time in 2022 is another bullish sign. If it can find reverse and climb higher then it will first look to recoup all three moving averages before targeting $36. From there, $40 can come into the crosshairs and then $42.

GameStop stock has lost over one-third in value in less than three weeks

However, the stock could continue to drift toward $22.50 if the pressure persists, a level that must hold to avoid bringing the 2022-low of $19.40 into play. Notably, the weekly chart shows the stock has continued to form a series of lower highs ever since peaking back at the start of 2021.

GameStop stock has set a series of lower highs since peaking in 2021

The four brokers that cover GameStop believe there is much more downside potential over the next 12 months with an average target price of $7.50 – levels not seen since before the original trading frenzy back in early 2021.

 

How to trade GameStop stock

You can trade GameStop shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘GME’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: US equities Equities Stocks Shares market Earnings Earnings season Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Today 07:04 AM
US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Jobs report has little RBA implications, back to watching China
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Even the strongest market trends are under threat
Yesterday 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US equities articles

Research
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
By:
Paul Walton
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
    Research
    Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
    By:
    Paul Walton
    January 4, 2024 06:55 PM
      Research
      Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 3, 2024 07:55 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 2, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.