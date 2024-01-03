Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking

Oil prices appear to have found support at $70 per barrel, with news of US stock building, further OPEC+ production cuts and Middle East tensions spurring buying action. The Fed’s December meeting minutes were cagey on the outlook for interest rates in 2024. JOLTS labor market data pointed to further weakness, good news for inflation.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 7:55 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Oil prices appear to have found support at $70 per barrel, with news of US stock building, further OPEC+ production cuts and Middle East tensions spurring buying action. The Fed’s December meeting minutes were cagey on the outlook for interest rates in 2024. JOLTS labor market data pointed to further weakness, good news for inflation.

 

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Fed minutes give little away on the timing or extent interest rate cuts

Federal Reserve officials were convinced that inflation is under control, balancing fears that policy is that "overly restrictive" with diminished "upside risks" much diminished, according to minutes of the central bank's December meeting. The minutes reported that "almost all participants indicated that...a lower target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024 … with a number of participants" citing increased uncertainty about when and by how much to lower rates.

The Fed is approaching a point where it may face a tradeoff between controlling inflation and maintaining high rates of employment, in hopes of achieving a soft landing for the US economy. No comments were made on when rate cuts might commence, other than to reiterate their "an unusually elevated degree of uncertainty", restating their mantra that any change in policy would be "careful and data-dependent.” The Fed’s new economic projections showing most officials expect that the policy rate will need to be lowered by three-quarters of a percentage point over the course of 2024, with forward interest rate forecasts looking for a first quarter point cut in March and the economist consensus looking further out to the summer. We will get a next update when the Fed meets at the end of January.

Weaker home purchase and mortgage applications reflect housing market weakness

  • MBA mortgage applications fell 10.7% for the week ending December 29, after a 1.4% increase during the week prior
  • Home purchase volumes were down 7.6%, after a 2.4% gain the previous week
  • Mortgage re-financings down 18.1%, after a 0.1% decline last week
  • The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from a six month low of 6.71% to 6.76% this week  

US activity manufacturing still contracting, prices paid dips

  • The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing conditions index was up to 47.4 in December, in line with expectations, and above 46.7 readings in both October and November
  • This is still technically a contractionary reading, below 50, for the fourteenth straight month, and the longest such stretch since 2000-2001
  • The ISM index for prices paid dipped to 45.2, below a forecast 49.5 guess, and down on 49.9 in November, with cheaper commodities like oil benefitting manufacturers

Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data falls sharply

  • Job openings in the November JOLTS survey fell to their lowest level since early 2021, at 879 million, below the average expectation for 882 million, and an upwardly-revised 885 million in October figure
  • Layoffs and hiring declined to the lowest since July 2020, reinforcing evidence of a cooling labor The ratio of job openings to available workers fell to 1.4 : 1.0, still elevated but well below last summers two to one ratio

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000 falls on profit-taking

  • The Russell 2000 fell 2.6% this morning, as traders took profits on last month’s winners, with the Nasdaq down 0.7%, and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones down 0.4%
  • The DAX was down 1.4% overnight, while FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 were down 0.5% and 0.2% respectively
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 13.6

Dollar rally continues, Bitcoin falters

 

  • Bonds were weaker ahead of the Fed minutes being published, with10-year TIPS index-linked yields at 1.72%, and 2- and 10-year yields rising to 4.35% and 3.93%, respectively
  • The dollar index rose 0.4% to 102.6
  • Bitcoin fell 5.7% to $42,635 on profit-taking after a strong rally ahead of upcoming positive news (the first BTC ETF and the supply ‘halving’)
  • Versus the Dollar, the Yen was off 1.1%, the Euro was off 0.2% and Sterling was up 0.2%

Oil prices rally strongly on US reserve building

  • Crude oil rose 3.6% to close to $73 per barrel, boosted by US Department of Energy seeking proposals for three million barrels of sour crude to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. OPEC+ is expected to meet in early February and cut repeat the need for production cuts, further supporting the oil price
  • Gold prices slipped 1.5% to $2,043 per ounce, while Silver prices fell 3.4% to $23.15 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector were mixed

Analysis by Matt Zeller, Commodities Analyst: Matt.Zeller@stonex.com 

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
Today 02:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 02:17 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will the dollar resume lower with key data on tap?
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:45 AM
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Yesterday 04:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:00 PM
    Research
    Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
    By:
    Paul Walton
    December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
      Research
      Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
      By:
      Paul Walton
      December 21, 2023 06:42 PM
        Research
        Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
        By:
        Paul Walton
        December 20, 2023 07:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.