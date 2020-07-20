What to expect from Amazon and Twitter when they report

As earning season ramps up we look at what to expect from Twitter & Amazon when they report on Thursday 23rd & 30th July respectively.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 20, 2020 8:49 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Amazon 
The stock reports as it is trading more than 60% higher YTD boosted by its e-commerce strength and its AWS cloud platform. Costs will once again be under the spotlight in Q2 earnings, particularly after Jeff Bezos said that he was less focused on near term profits, instead prioritizing improving the customer experience. Earnings come at a time when investors are starting to rotate out of stay at home stocks into value stocks, with Amazon dropping -7% last week. Expectations are for EPS $1.63 on revenue of $63.40 billion.

Chart thoughts
Whilst Amazon might have dropped sharply across the previous week, the stock remains above its 50, 100 and 200 daily moving averages and above its ascending trendline. The sell off did however, bring the stock out of overbought territory, so more buying could still be on the cards
Immediate resistance would be at the key psychological $3000 mark, prior to the all-time high of $3344.
On the flip side, immediate resistance from the ascending trendline can be seen around the $2850 level, prior to support at $2800 and around $2630.



Twitter 
Twitter’s share price was under pressure at the end of last week in the wake of an historic security breach which poses a serious and potentially long-term risk for the social media company. The breach adds an extra layer of costs to ensure there isn’t a repeat scenario. Over the longer term, it raises concerns over the safety of other users and data. An erosion of trust could well manifest itself in weaker investor sentiment and a lower share price. Twitter is up 9% YTD the weakest performer among its peers. Expectations EPS -$0.03 on revenue $697.56 million.

Chart thoughts
Despite no trading as bullishly as its peers, Twitter remains above its 50,100 and 200 daily moving average and above its ascending trendline on a bullish chart which could indicate more upside is on the cards.
Immediate resistance can be seen at $37 (high July 8th) prior to $39 (high 20th February).
On the down side, immediate support can be seen at 33.40 (low 14th July) prior to the 50 daily moving average at $32.50 and the 200 sma at $31.90


Related tags: Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.