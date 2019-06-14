Week ahead Fed to prepare markets for July rate cut

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2019 2:17 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The upcoming week features interest rate decisions from three major central banks, namely the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, as well as top tier data from around the world, including Eurozone PMIs, UK CPI, and New Zealand GDP, where data has taken a sharp downturn of late. Traders will also be monitoring the latest developments regarding the US-China trade spat, US-Iran war of words and the Tory party leadership contest. There will be something for everyone.

Undoubtedly, next week’s main event is likely to be the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. While rate cut expectations have risen sharply of late, no one is seriously expecting the Fed to loosen its belt at this meeting, despite the weakness in core consumer prices in May. However, what we and most other analysts expect is that the Fed will probably use this meeting to prepare the markets for a potential trim in the July and possibly September and/or December meetings. Look out for the updated dot plots and economic projections.

Here is a full highlight of the upcoming week:

Monday

There is nothing significant on Monday with the exception of Empire State Manufacturing Index and a couple of other not-so-important US macro pointers.

Tuesday

RBA’s meeting minutes, German ZEW survey, Canadian manufacture sales and some housing market data from the US (building permits and housing starts) will be released on Tuesday. These macro pointers are only likely to impact local currencies, albeit mildly. But they probably won’t have much of an implication on the wider markets.

Wednesday

CPI data from UK and Canada will provide FX traders some distraction ahead of the day’s main event: FOMC.

Although the Fed is expected to hold policy unchanged at this meeting, many analysts believe the central bank will nonetheless prepare the markets for potential rate cuts later on in the year, with some suggesting July, September and December as likely dates when rates are expected to be cut. However with expectations being so low now, the FOMC could surprise by adjusting the dot plots on interest rates outlook only slightly lower: instead of three, it might just signal two cuts in 2019. That could give rise to a potential short term squeeze on the dollar shorts against currencies which have outperformed of late (such as yen and gold).

Thursday

Thursday will kick off with the release of New Zealand GDP (actually it will still be Wednesday for UK and US traders), followed by the Bank of Japan rate decision slightly later. The BoJ has almost run out of ammunition, so it’s hands will be tied. We don’t expect any new policy announcements.

Thursday will also see the release of UK retail sales and a rate decision from the Bank of England. Some BoE policy makers have recently suggested that interest rates should be higher than where they are at the moment, because UK data has been surprisingly resilient. But with other major banks turning dovish and some already cutting interest rates amid concerns over a global slowdown, and not to mention ongoing political and Brexit uncertainties in the UK, the BoE’s Governor Mark Carney may well provide a more dovish assessment of domestic interest rates than the markets expect.

Friday

The first half of Friday’s session will all be about Eurozone PMIs, given concerns over global growth. Should these PMIs disappoint expectations then Eurozone yields and the single currency could fall even more. From North America, the key data on Friday will be retail sales.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.