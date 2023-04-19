Virgin Australia IPO: everything you need to know about Virgin Australia

Australia’s second-biggest airline is expected to have one of the country’s largest listings in 2023. Find out everything we know ahead of the Virgin Australia IPO.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
April 19, 2023 10:00 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

Australia’s second-biggest airline is expected to have one of the country’s largest listings in 2023. Find out everything we know ahead of the Virgin Australia IPO.

What do we know about the Virgin Australia IPO?

Virgin Australia owner Bain Capital has sent a request to several banks for proposals on an initial public offering (IPO). Reunion Capital has been appointed as financial advisor and will be overseeing the appointment of an investment bank, according to Reuters.

Bain Capital intends to retain a significant shareholding in Virgin Australia following its listing. The size of the stake it will sell is unknown, which makes forecasting the deal size difficult at the moment. But equity-led IPOs of this kind would typically see the parent company sell at least 50% of their stake.

This is likely the main reason behind the IPO – giving Bain a chance to cash out on its ownership. This has caused a lot of scepticism over the listing, as it could mean the private-equity firm keeps any capital gains for itself and doesn’t share them with investors.

Another reason for market scepticism is that Virgin Australia entered administration three years ago, and hadn’t seen profits for several years before that – we’ll get into that more in a moment.

Find out more about trading IPOs with City Index

When is the Virgin Australia IPO?

There’s no set date for the Virgin Australia IPO yet and the company will be waiting for the right market conditions. The listing had been rumoured for June 2023, but due to the instability caused by the global banking crisis, the float could be pushed back six months or more.

Bain Capital cancelled its scheduled meetings and presentations regarding the Virgin Australia IPO in April but it is expected to reschedule - but it's caused concerns over yet another delay to the airline's floatation, which may also lead to forecasts needing to be reset. 

Despite the market for new listings plunging in 2022 amid global financial uncertainty, the company seems set on a 2023 listing. The equity markets may be improving slowly, but the Australian aviation market is set to bounce back strongly from pandemic lows, which could warm investors to the Virgin Australia IPO.

How much is Virgin Australia worth?

Bain Capital bought a 95% stake in the business for $2.45 billion in 2020. Shortly after, equity stakes were taken by Virgin Group and Queensland Government which implied the company had a market value of $1 billion.

In early February 2023, Virgin Australia issued its management team almost 2 million shares at $2.10 each. The previous valuation of the management equity plan had its shares at $1 each, indicating that Bain has upped its valuation internally ahead of the IPO.

How to trade Virgin Australia stock

When Virgin Australia lists, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way you would any other stock on the market – going long if you believe it will rise in value, and short if you think it will fall.

In the meantime, you can trade thousands of shares with City Index in these easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading shares in a risk-free demo account or learn more about how to trade an IPO

What does Virgin Australia do?

Virgin Australia is an airline carrier that operates out of Australia. The company was founded in 2000 as a low-cost carrier and first listed on the ASX in 2003, but quickly evolved its strategy to compete with the likes of Qantas – which many argue was a mistake.

Despite gaining market share in the domestic market, Virgin Australia was unprofitable for many years due to the high amount of debt it took on to be competitive against international airlines. And then Covid-19 struck the travel industry.  

Virgin Australia’s troubles were emphasised by the fact it had investors who controlled more than 90% of the company but wouldn’t inject new capital into the business. This was mainly due to the fact their other businesses were also impacted by the equity downturn.

However, since being bought by Bain Capital, it’s become a more efficient company with a healthier balance sheet. Bain’s purchase wiped the company’s debt out and refocused the firm on domestic, short-haul routes.

It is expected to expand to international travel with Cairns-Tokyo flights by mid-2023, but won’t be trying to be a Qantas 2.0 again.

Is Virgin Australia profitable?

Yes, according to an internal announcement by Virgin Australia’s chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka, the company made a profit margin of roughly 5% on its first-half 2023 revenues.

Virgin made about $2.5 billion – with earnings expected around $125 million. This means the company made more in those six months than over the entire previous year, and its profit margin would be the best since 2007.

Although Virgin Australia still has a way to go to get back to the 12% profit margins that it had before 2007, management remains optimistic that the boost to tourism will continue fuelling growth.

Who are Virgin Australia’s competitors?

Virgin Australia’s largest airline competitor is Qantas Airways – which owns Jetstar Airways too. Currently, Qantas has an around two-thirds share of the Australian domestic market.

When it entered administration, Virgin held 20% of the Australian domestic market and has still managed to hold its share. By early 2022, it briefly held the title of the largest domestic airline.

It will be difficult to take back market share given how much of the international market Virgin Australia ceded to Qantas during the last few years but it plans to focus on retaining its domestic share.

Who owns Virgin Australia?

Virgin Australia is majority owned by Bain Capital, which has a 95% stake in the business. The other 5% is owned by Virgin Group and the Queensland government.

Virgin Australia’s management team

Currently, Virgin Australia’s management team contains:

  • Jayne Hrdlicka, CEO and managing director
  • Lisa Burquest, Chief people officer
  • David Hogard, Chief information officer
  • David Marr, Chief financial officer
  • Stuart Aggs, Chief operations officer
  • Brooke Connel, Chief legal officer and company secretary
  • Elizabeth Minogue, Chief marketing officer
  • Chelsea Scott, Safety and emergency procedures instructor
  • Paul Carroll, Group head of revenue management 
Related tags: IPO Stocks Australia Virgin Australia Holdings Insights

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

stocks_02
Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 21, 2024 08:45 AM
    Stock exchange building fascia
    Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        January 24, 2024 03:29 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.