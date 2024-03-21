﻿

Reddit to IPO at the top end of price range

Reddit will start trading today on the NYSE and has been priced at $34, the top end of its price guidance range.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 8:45 AM
stocks_02
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • IPO price at $34 per share, at the top end of range
  • Company valued at $6.4 billion
  • A litmus test for investor appetite for new listings

Reddit will start trading today on the NYSE and be listed under the ticker symbol or “RDDT.”

The social media platform is offering 22 million shares in the IPO, priced at $34 a share, which is the top end of the pricing guidance. This pricing puts Reddit’s valuation at $6.4 billion, well below the $10 billion valuation at the most recent funding round in 2021. The company initially filed to float in 2021, at a time when IPOs on US exchanges hit a record high of $339 billion. This is in stark contrast to IPOs in the US last year, which totaled just $26 billion.

Test of investor appetite

Pricing at the top end of the guidance range is a vote of confidence ahead of its debut on the NYSE, which will be a major litmus test of investor appetite for new listings. So far, the recovery in the IPO market has been uneven. Reddit is set to be the highest-profile IPO of 2024, coming after big names Instacart, Klaviyo, and ARM IPO’d last year with mixed results.

ARM’s share price has more than doubled, while Instacart has underperformed the broader market. Birkenstock's performance is roughly in line with the S&P 500’s.

ipo chart

Despite its cult-like status among followers, Reddit has lagged behind peers such as Meta and Twitter. The firm has so far never posted a profit and said in the foiling that it “was still in the early stages of monetizing its business.

Advertising is its main revenue stream, with an average of 73.1 million daily active users in the three months to December 31. However, there have been issues regarding its lax approach to content moderation, although Reddit said it has tightened policies to help build up advertising revenues. This doesn’t appear to have deterred investors, as the IPO was ten times oversubscribed.

Meme stock in the making?

However, this IPO could be different from its peers—its success or failure could be driven to some degree by the hype or buzz created on the platform, and of course, it runs the risk of becoming a meme stock itself.

Record highs on Wall Street

Still, the IPO is taking place when risk appetite is improving, and the US stock markets are trading at a record high following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision yesterday. As expected, the Fed left rates on hold at 5.25%- 5.5% but also maintained guidance for three rate cuts this year, surprising the market. A lower interest rate environment is considered more favorable for growth stocks like Reddit.

 

 

 

Market Outlook Indices

Related tags: IPO Reddit stocks

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?
Today 04:36 AM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
Today 04:05 AM
Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
Today 02:08 AM
AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
Today 01:54 AM
AUD/USD reclaims 200-day MA on surprisingly dovish Fed meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Fed Meeting Analysis: FOMC and Powell Still Looking For Excuses to Cut
Yesterday 06:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest IPO articles

Stock exchange building fascia
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Today 04:05 AM
    Italian flag blowing in wind
    Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Panera IPO: Everything you need to know about the Panera Bread Brand IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      January 24, 2024 03:29 PM
        recession_02
        Fanatics IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Fanatics
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 21, 2024 10:54 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.