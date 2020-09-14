VIDEO Oracle Confirms TikTok Talks

On Monday morning, Oracle stock was halted pending a statement while Reuters reported that Oracle could ally with TikTok through a deal structured as a partnership.
Latest market news
Today 01:14 PM
Today 08:52 AM
Today 06:08 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Tech Stocks articles
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
October 3, 2023 12:24 PM
October 2, 2023 01:47 PM