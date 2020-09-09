VIDEO LVMH is Backing Out of Tiffany Takeover

The threat of taxes on French products by the United States has paved the way for LVMH to drop its Tiffany takeover. But will it hold up in court?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 9, 2020 2:39 PM
Downward trend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
