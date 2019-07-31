USDJPY possible scenarios on Fed rate decision

Overall, it is reasonable to expect that the FOMC will not cut more than 25 basis points today, which should disappoint Trump and those looking for a deeper rate cut. If so, the dollar could very well go up in terms of immediate response given that this is already priced in.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 31, 2019 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

One of the markets we are watching closely today is the USD/JPY ahead of the FOMC rate decision and Powell’s press conference. The USD/JPY was trading around the 108.50 level at the time of writing. Rates have stabilised here over the past several weeks following a correction that started towards the end of April. What happens next depends almost entirely on the Fed’s decision on interest rates and forward guidance.

  • If the Fed is deemed to be less dovish than anticipated (a 0.25% cut + hawkish forward guidance), then the USD/JPY could easily break higher. It could take out interim resistance at 109.00 and head towards more significant levels at 109.50 and possibly even 110.25 – levels which were previously support.
  • However, in the event of a dovish surprise (a 0.25% cut + dovish forward guidance, or 0.5% cut) then the USD/JPY could fall sharply, and break below support at 108.25/35. In this scenario, I wouldn’t be surprised if rates go on to make new lows on the month or even year.

Overall, it is reasonable to expect that the FOMC will not cut more than 25 basis points today, which should disappoint Trump and those looking for a deeper rate cut. If so, the dollar could very well go up in terms of immediate response given that this is already priced in. The greenback could remain supported for a while if the Fed also signals a disinclination to ease further in the coming months. This may well be the case given that economic data in the US has been rather good, even if inflation has remained stubbornly below the 2% target.  


Source: Trading View and City Index

Related tags: Forex Fed FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.