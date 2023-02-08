US open: Stocks point modestly lower after a Powell inspired rally

Stocks edge lower after strong gains yesterday's following Fed Powell's not as hawkish as feared speech. Disney earnings are due later and more Fed speakers are on tap.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 8, 2023 12:57 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


US futures

Dow futures -0.33% at 34050

S&P futures -0.41% at 41147

Nasdaq futures -0.26% at 12706

In Europe

FTSE +0.71% at 7918

Dax +0.75% at 15413

Learn more about trading indices

Biden’s State of the Union address

US stocks are edging lower, correcting modestly after a Powell-inspired rally in the previous session.

The Nasdaq closed almost 2% higher on Tuesday after Powell decided against upping the hawkish rhetoric following Friday’s blowout jobs report. The Fed Chair acknowledged that interest rates would need to keep climbing if data kept coming in ahead of forecasts. However, he also said that 2023 is expected to see a significant fall in inflation.

Biden’s State of the Union speech covered ground politically, but there was little in there for the markets. A proposal for quadrupling the 1% tax on stock buybacks is likely to garner some interest as well as a pledge to take a strong line against China less than a week after the spy balloon incident.

Attention will shift towards comments from more Federal Reserve policymakers with speeches from New York fed president John Williams Atlanta fed president Bostic and Minneapolis Fed president Neal Kashkari. Investors will be watching closely for clues over whether the US central bank is getting close to pausing its rate hikes cycle.

Company earnings will again be in focus more than half of the SNP 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings with over 69% beating expectations.

Corporate news

Uber jumps pre-market after a blowout end to 2022 and with the promise of delivering a profit this year. Uber revenue rose 49% to $8.61 in Q4 besting estimates of $8.49 billion. Rideshare revenue surged 82%. Net loss was $0.29c per share compared to $0.44c a year earlier.

Disney is due to report after the close. These will be the first earnings after the return of Bog Iger and Wall Street is expecting a rebound in earnings of $0.80c per share after a sharp decline to $0.30 in the three months to September. Ongoing recoveries in the theme park and entertainment businesses are expected.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

Dow Jones continues to trade above its multi-month rising trendline, however, it has failed to push over resistance at 34350. The resultant ascending triangle is a bullish formation, which, together with the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further upside. A rise above 34350 could see buyers look to 34650 the November high, ahead of 34950 the December high. On the flipside, a break below 33650 the 50 sma, yesterday’s low and the rising trendline support exposes the 100 sma just below 33000.

dowjones chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP rises

The USD is falling, extending losses from yesterday after a less hawkish-than-feared speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

GBP/USD is 121 after think tank NIESR forecast that Britain was now likely to avoid a technical recession of two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Easing recession fears have boosted the pound, which had fallen over 2.8% last week.

EUR/USD is edging higher, snapping a four-day losing run and capitalising on the weaker U.S. dollar. The eurozone economic calendar is quiet today. Investors will look ahead to German inflation data due tomorrow.

GBP/USD +0.4% at 1.2093

EUR/USD +0.15% at 1.0737

Oil rises as recession fears ease

Oil prices are rising for a fourth straight session, helped higher by easing recession fears, a weaker U.S. dollar, and a surprise draw in API oil inventory data.

Comments from Federal Reserve chair Jeremy Powell on Tuesday were considered less hawkish than feared, boosting risk appetite and pulling the dollar lower. A weaker dollar means that oil is cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

less aggressive US rate hikes expected means there is growing optimism that the world’s largest consumer of oil can avoid a recession.

Meanwhile, API data stockpiles fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week ending February 3rd. Investors will now look ahead to the EIA oil inventory data which is expected to show a 2.45 million barrel build.

 

WTI crude trades +1.0% at $78.07

Brent trades at +0.8% at $84.23

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

N/A

 

 

 

Related tags: Trump trade USD Dow Jones Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump trade articles

Oil extraction
Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 10, 2025 04:45 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 3, 2025 04:13 PM
      mexico_05
      Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 26, 2024 06:30 PM
        Market chart
        AUD slammed on Trump tariffs, even though we’ve seen this movie before
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 26, 2024 02:39 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.