﻿

US Open: Tech stocks lead the way after upbeat NVIDIA guidance

US stocks rise ahead of US Q4 GDP data and after upbeat guidance from NVIDIA.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 23, 2023 1:09 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

US futures

Dow futures +0.28% at 33150

S&P futures +0.53% at 4013

Nasdaq futures +0.92% at 12193

In Europe

FTSE +0.12% at 7920

Dax +0.65% at 15480

Learn more about trading indices

Q4 GDP & jobless claims due

US stocks are pointing to a stronger start, with the Nasdaq leading the way thanks to strong earnings from Nvidia and as investors look ahead to the release of the latest reading for Q4 GDP.

Investors also continue digesting the minutes from the February FOMC meeting, which showed that policymakers agreed that more hikes were necessary in order to tame inflation. While they agreed on the smaller rate hike, it is worth noting that the meeting was before January’s blowout jobs report and stronger than forecast retail and inflation data.

Recent data points to the US economy holding up well, which would support a more hawkish stance from the Fed. With this in mind investors will be watching the release of Q4 GDP data closely. Expectations of four a 2.9% annualized increase QoQ, down from 3.2% in Q3. Stronger than expected growth could prompt bets of the Fed acting more aggressively to fight inflation and pull stocks lower.

Also helping the market mood has been broadly encouraging corporate results from tech stocks Nvidia and Etsy, which offset weakness in Lucid and eBay.

Corporate news

Nvidia rises 7% pre-market after bullish guidance from the chip maker raises optimism that there are better times ahead for chip makers and amid speculation that artificial intelligence is the next hot ticket.

Alibaba jumps on an earnings beat, with the Chinese e-commerce firm reporting adjusted earnings per ADR of CNY 19.26, well above forecasts of 16.63. Revenue also beat forecasts, rising 2.1%. Expectations of a continued recovery in consumer sentiment is expected going forwards.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones has broken out to the downside of a symmetrical triangle, taking out the 50 sma, which had offered support across the start of the month, before finding support on the 100 sma at 32950. Here the bears have paused for breath, but the RSI below 50 keeps sellers optimistic for further downside. A break below the 100 sma at is needed to extend the downtrend towards 32500, the December low. Should the 100 sma hold, buyers could look for a rise above 33500 to extend the recovery towards 34500, the February high.

dow jones chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP, EUR hold steady

The USD is rising for a third straight day as investors continue digesting the minutes from the February FOMC meeting, which supported the idea that interest rates would be higher for longer.

EUR/USD is holding steady after three days of losses as investors weigh up the latest inflation data from the region. Core inflation was upwardly revised to 5.3%, up from the preliminary reading of 5.2%. Headline inflation was confirmed at 8.6%. This, combined with strong recent data suggesting that the eurozone could avoid a recession, support near term policy the ECB’s near term policy stance.

GBP/USD is holding steady in quiet trade as the pound lacks direction amid the absence of fundamental drivers. Brexit concerns continue to play out in the background as the government tries to secure new terms for the Northern Ireland protocol. Separately the BoE’s Catherine Mann warned that businesses running who increase wages 6 to 7% in order to retain staff.

EUR/USD -0.01% at 1.0607

GBP/USD -0.08% at 1.2030

Oil rises but caution prevails ahead of stockpile data

Oil prices are rising, rebounding after 3% losses in the previous session. Fears of higher interest rates slowing economic growth and hurting the oil demand outlook pulled prices lower yesterday, along with an unexpected rise in US inventories.

Those demand concerns are already playing out, with inventories in the US rising by 9.9 million barrels, according to the API. Furthermore, Russia indicating it will cut supply further in March in order to boost prices is also supporting the price.

Today, oil, along with risk assets, is finding support from an improved market mood. However, the release of EIA inventory data could quickly reverse today’s rise.  US oil inventories have risen every week since mid-December and are expected to rise again by 2.1 million barrels, according to the EIA.

 

WTI crude trades +1% at $74.86

Brent trades at +1.1% at $81.30

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

15:30 EIA oil inventories


 

Related tags: Trump trade Oil Dow Jones Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA pares gains after hotter PPI
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
Yesterday 11:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump trade articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks rise as jobless claims hit a 10 week high
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 9, 2023 02:18 PM
    Congress building
    US open: Stocks fall after disappointing earnings & ahead of PMI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 21, 2023 02:03 PM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Coinbase Q4 earnings preview: Where next for COIN stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      February 16, 2023 10:00 AM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks mixed in cautious trade ahead of tomorrow's CPI
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 13, 2023 01:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.